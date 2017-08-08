Car crashes into people in Stockholm after elderly driver hits the wrong pedal: police

Police and emergency services outside the Högdalen health centre. Photo: Daniel Ingmo/TT

An elderly woman drove into a group of people outside a health clinic in southern Stockholm after hitting the wrong pedal, police said.

Police were called to the health centre in the Högdalen area, just south of the city of Stockholm, at 1pm on Tuesday after a car drove into a group of people, Swedish tabloid Expressen reports.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver is a woman in her mid-80s.

"It is an elderly lady, born 1933, who pressed the wrong pedal and drove into three people. It is not a terrorist act or anything like that," police control room officer Mats Brännlund told public broadcaster SVT.

The driver, who is understood to have accidentally reversed into the people, was still at the scene when police arrived.

Police have launched an investigation into gross carelessness in traffic.



Some of the damage to the entrance. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT