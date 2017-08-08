Advertisement

Turkish government accused of trying to silence critics with arrest of Swedish writer

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
8 August 2017
07:49 CEST+02:00
turkeyhamza yalcinreports without borders

Share this article

Turkish government accused of trying to silence critics with arrest of Swedish writer
File photo not related to the story. Photo: Petros Giannakouris/AP
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
8 August 2017
07:49 CEST+02:00
Charges against a Swedish-Turkish writer who was arrested while holidaying in Spain are an attempt by the Turkish government to silence its critics, non-profit organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) claims.

Hamza Yalcin was arrested on Tuesday in Barcelona following the issue of an international arrest warrant from Turkey, who accuse him of organizing terrorist acts.

Since moving to Sweden in 1984, Yalcin has written for regime-critical newspaper Odak Dergisi, who according to RSF has angered President Erdogan in Ankara.

"This is an attempt from Erdogan to extend his power outside of the country's borders. He wants to show that he can reach critical voices even if they do not exist in the country. It's an abuse of international police cooperation that risks having major consequences," RSF Sweden president Jonathan Lundqvist said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

The organization insists that Spanish authorities should dismiss the Turkish accusations and release the 59-year-old to travel home to Sweden.

If he is sent to Turkey then he risks being tried along with over 100 other journalists who the Turkish government has accused of similar crimes, according to RSF. Turkey is ranked 155 out of the 180 countries in the RSF's Press Freedom Index.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry (UD) has asked to meet Yalcin.

"We want to have consular access, and both our embassy in Madrid and our consulate in Barcelona are in contact with the Spanish authorities and have asked for consular access," UD communications officer Gunnar Vrang told TT.

Yalcin is the second Swedish national to be arrested on Turkey's orders in less then a month. Sweden's Foreign Minister criticized Turkey in July after IT consultant Ali Gharavi was jailed in the country along with several human rights activists for allegedly aiding a terror group. The Swedish government understood that he was there to attend a seminar about freedom of the internet.

READ ALSO: Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist

turkeyhamza yalcinreports without borders

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Sweden is heaven for cloud computing': Amazon Nordic chief

The head of Nordic operations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) has spelled out exactly why the US cloud computing giant chose to locate three state-of-the-art data centers in Sweden.

The one TV streaming service you need in Sweden

'In Sweden, everything just fell into place'

Discover Stockholm: 7 spectacular hidden gems

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Related articles

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group

Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist

Swedish MPs file genocide complaint against Turkey's Erdogan

Why Sweden did NOT block Turkish visit

Turkey furious at axeing of Swedish coup panel

Newspaper tells Turks 'don't go to Sweden'
Advertisement

More news

'Don’t travel to Turkey' Sweden urges tourists

Did Turkish embassy try to muzzle Swedish media?

Sweden ready to send refugee aid to Greece
Advertisement

Swedish Turks and Kurds fear revenge violence

Blast at Turkish cultural centre in Stockholm

Swede caught up in 'Isis' suicide bomb attack

Thirty Swedes in Turkish resort bus crash
Advertisement
3,640 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons Gothenburg is way cooler than Stockholm
  2. How to survive a Swedish crayfish party
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
08/08
Family issues in Sweden
08/08
Parquet Flooring Repair
08/08
Americanship affecting Swedish citizenship
08/08
How to know market value of apartment
08/08
Toll-free +44-808-280-2972 for HP Printer Support
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
27/07
room to rent in Borlange
View all notices
Advertisement