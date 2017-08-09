Advertisement

Protest against deportations to Afghanistan attacked in Stockholm

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
08:02 CEST+02:00
refugeesasylum seekersnordic youth

Share this article

Protest against deportations to Afghanistan attacked in Stockholm
The protest in Stockholm. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
08:02 CEST+02:00
Police in Stockholm have tightened up security at a sit-down protest against the deportation of asylum seekers to Afghanistan after the group was attacked on Tuesday evening.

A lit flare was thrown at the protestors sitting at Mynttorget, who are  a group of young people who came to Sweden as unaccompanied refugees, at around 20:00. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said to several Swedish media outlets that the group of attackers were from the right-wing extremist network Nordisk ungdom (Nordic Youth), made clear by their chanting and the prints on their clothing. Police would not confirm that however.

“We've expanded security and will keep it in place at least during the day. Then a new decision will be made,” Jens Mårtensson from Stockholm police told news agency TT.

The Nordic Youth have previously been behind similar attacks, and are thought to be connected to the interruption of the Stockholm Pride parade a few days prior.

READ ALSO: Stockholm pride parade briefly halted by right-wing extremists

The extremist organization wrote on its website that it was at Myntttorget to protest. The group of 15-16 people was removed from the location by the police.

“They were identified and removed. We’ll see how we figure out who has done what,” Mårtensson explained.

The young refugees demonstrating at the square are asking the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) to stop deportations to Afghanistan because it is too dangerous, and want to meet the agency’s general director Mikael Ribbenvik to discuss it in person.

READ ALSO: Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan

In early May hundreds of people carried out a similar protest at the same location, and Nordisk Youth attacked the protestors, including throwing flares at the crowd.

Witnesses said that the police where passive and initially did not intervene before eventually moving the extremists from the square.

refugeesasylum seekersnordic youth

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'When you leave your house in the morning you can't be sure you'll come home. That's what Afghanistan is like'

Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan

How herding endangered goats helps young Afghan asylum seekers in Sweden

The Swedish model is a 'true source of inspiration': Macron

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed

Opinion: Swedish bureaucracy is slowing down integration

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants

Refugees welcome? How UK and Sweden compare on education for young migrants
Advertisement

More news

Sweden Democrats fall behind in new poll

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?

Swedish experts call for new rules to get unfit elderly drivers off the road
Advertisement

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Pedestrian injured in Stockholm car crash after elderly driver hit the wrong pedal dies in hospital

Sweden predicted to be a cashless society by 2030
Advertisement
3,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons Gothenburg may be Sweden's coolest city
  2. How to survive a Swedish crayfish party
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
10/08
Family issues in Sweden
09/08
Försäkringskassan registration process
09/08
How to know market value of apartment
09/08
Parquet Flooring Repair
09/08
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
View all notices
Advertisement