Advertisement

Sweden predicted to be a cashless society by 2030

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
cashlesscashfreecardsswishtechnews

Share this article

Sweden predicted to be a cashless society by 2030
A dying method of payment in Sweden? Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 August 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
Two thirds of traders in Sweden believe they will stop accepting cash by 2030, according to a report by Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Technology (KTH).

Niklas Arvidsson, one of the researchers at KTH behind the study, believes the prediction is possible.

"It's going very fast just now. For the banks handling cash is just a cost, so cash will only be available as long as people and stores request it," Arvidsson told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

According to the Swedish Trade Federation, 80 percent of all transactions in the retail trade in Sweden today are already made with cards.

As long as a store has clear information stating they do not accept cash they may so no to a customer who wants to pay with that method. State-owned institutions however must accept cash, SVD explains.

The KTH report took in responses from more than 740 traders in industries that traditionally handle a high volume of cash like consumer stores.

In 2016 a study by Visa suggested that Swedes use their debit cards three times as frequently as most Europeans. The popularity of smartphone payment apps like Swish meanwhile has seen fruit and veg traders to buskers ditching cash in favour of other payment methods.

READ ALSO: Swedes among world's biggest card users

cashlesscashfreecardsswishtechnews

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?

Star developer to leave Sweden for Berlin after growing tired of deportation fight

60 million people now pay to use Spotify

Meet the mayor who wants to turn Stockholm into the world's smartest city

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

Swedish government battles political fallout from transport data leak

Power failure knocks out thousands of alarms and card terminals across Sweden

Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
Advertisement

More news

Swedish experts call for new rules to get unfit elderly drivers off the road

'When you leave your house in the morning you can't be sure you'll come home. That's what Afghanistan is like'

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise
Advertisement

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Pedestrian injured in Stockholm car crash after elderly driver hit the wrong pedal dies in hospital

Protest against deportations to Afghanistan attacked in Stockholm

Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show
Advertisement
3,642 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons Gothenburg may be Sweden's coolest city
  2. How to survive a Swedish crayfish party
  3. Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan
  4. Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain
  5. Drone halts air traffic at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/08
Job discrimination based on heritage?
10/08
Family issues in Sweden
09/08
Försäkringskassan registration process
09/08
How to know market value of apartment
09/08
Parquet Flooring Repair
09/08
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
02/08
Integral Hatha Yoga Teacher Training in English!
02/08
F 120cm IKEA bed + mattress available from 20 Aug
View all notices
Advertisement