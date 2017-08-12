Advertisement

Swedish police make record narcotics seizure at Öresund Bridge

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 August 2017
14:31 CEST+02:00
smugglingdrugsskånenarcotics

Swedish police make record narcotics seizure at Öresund Bridge
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Malmö’s customs office is investigating its hitherto-largest narcotics seizure, after almost one tonne of cannabis and amphetamines were found in a truck that entered the country via the Öresund Bridge.

“An incredible amount of narcotics was on its way into the country,” a Swedish Customs Office (Tullverket) source told the Aftonbladet daily.

The seizure was made in the Lernacken area at the Öresund Bridge crossing with Denmark in March, after the truck was selected for a spot check by customs personnel.

The driver of the truck appeared in Malmö City Court on the day of his arrest. He has remained in custody since and risks a prison sentence of six to ten years, according to the report.

The driver is a Dutch citizen who is based in Spain and is in his 60s, according to arrest papers seen by Aftonbladet.

The Customs Office does not wish to comment further on the case.

“We can confirm that we have a case in which there are suspicions of particularly serious drug smuggling,” spokesperson Karolina Lönnqvist told the newspaper.

The seizure is reported to be the largest ever to have taken place in Sweden’s southern Skåne region, the area through which most narcotics that enter the country are smuggled.

READ ALSO: Record drug bust at Öresund bridge: 600 kilos of hashish seized

