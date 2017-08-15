Naked man on honking spree caused power failure

File photo of a wind turbine not attacked by a naked man. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

When a wind turbine stops working, it requires more than a little imagination to assume it was because a naked man switched it off before breaking into a number of parked cars to honk their horns.

But police told Swedish media that that is exactly what happened on Monday morning in Hjo, a small town on the shores of Lake Vättern in southern-central Sweden with some 6,000 residents.

“We got called out to a naked man jumping into cars and honking,” Fredrik Bergström, head of the police station in nearby Skövde, told regional newspaper GT, about the incident which happened at 11am.

The man also managed to get inside and switch off one of the turbines at the wind farm, before being spotted by workers who were on the site to carry out maintenance work of the turbines.

Local newspaper Hjo Tidning reports the naked culprit has been identified and was born in the 1990s. It is not confirmed if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, according to police.

Police managed to seize him and he is currently suspected of trespassing.

It is not known if any households in the area were affected by the turbine being switched off, but according to police the incident led to some power disruptions.

READ ALSO: Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens