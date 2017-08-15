Two injured in southern Stockholm shooting

Police at the scene of the shooting in southern Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after two people were injured in a shooting in southern Stockholm.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm on Tuesday about a shooting at Östbergatorget, just a few kilometres south of Stockholm's southern central island Södermalm.

"Witnesses had heard bangs and shot-like sounds and we received information that someone had been shot. When our patrol arrived we found two people with gunshot injuries, and we are now securing the crime scene and will speak to the witnesses in order to get a picture of what has happened," Åsa Wallentin from Stockholm police told The Local.

The two people injured were taken to hospital in an ambulance, but it is too early to say how severe their injuries may be, Wallentin noted.

Police did not want to comment on whether there were any suspects but said that no arrests have currently been made:

"We haven't arrested anyone but we've launched a preliminary investigation into attempted murder and aggravated weapons crimes."

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reports that the two victims are known gang members.