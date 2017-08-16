Advertisement

Sweden the best performing Nordic nation in new ranking of world's top universities

The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 August 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
university education studying stockholm uppsala gothenburg lund ranking

Sweden the best performing Nordic nation in new ranking of world's top universities
Uppsala University is one of the Swedish schools to feature. Photo: carolina (Rinse)/Flickr Creative Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 August 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Sweden is the best performing Nordic nation in the latest edition of an annual global university ranking, with 11 of its academic institutions in the top 500, and three in the top 100.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) has been rating the top 500 universities in the world since 2003, and the Karolinska Institute is Sweden's best performer this year at 44th place, maintaining its position from 2016.

Next is Uppsala University at 63rd (down from 60th), while Stockholm University rounds off the Swedish entrants in the top 100 at 74th (up from 81st).

Lund University (101-150), the University of Gothenburg (151-200), Chalmers University of Technology (201-300), KTH (201-300), Linköping University (201-300), the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (201-300), Umeå University (301-400) and the Stockholm School of Economics (401-500) are also present.

READ ALSO: This is officially Sweden's best city for students

A total of 11 Swedish universities made the cut, the highest number of any Nordic nation. Finland and Denmark have five each, Norway three and Iceland one. The University of Copenhagen was the best performer of all Nordic institutions at 30th.

Harvard University placed first in the table, followed by Stanford then Cambridge, and universities from the USA dominate the top 100 in general with 48 appearances.

The top spot in continental Europe went to Switzerland's technology institute ETH Zurich.

The ShanghaiRanking Consultancy which publishes the list claims it is the "most trustworthy league table" of universities. Among the six indicators it uses to rank them are the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of highly cited researchers, and the number of articles cited in journals of nature and science.

READ ALSO: Ten ways being an international student in Sweden changes you

university education studying stockholm uppsala gothenburg lund ranking

