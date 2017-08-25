Advertisement

Declining number of sick days being taken in Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 August 2017
08:50 CEST+02:00
benefitssick leave

Share this article

Declining number of sick days being taken in Sweden
File photo not related to the story. Photo: Jonas Ekströmmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 August 2017
08:50 CEST+02:00
The amount of sick leave being taken in Sweden is on the decline, continuing a trend for this year according to new figures from the country’s Social Insurance Agency (Försäkringskassan).

For a sixth consecutive month in a row the rate of sick leave being claimed has dropped for both men and women across Sweden. Compared to one year ago, it is down by 2.4 percent.

Försäkringskassan emphasized however that there is still a lot of work to be done to prevent poor health in workplaces.

“In autumn we’ll intensify our dialogue with public sector employers who have high illness numbers,” Försäkringskassan’s head of health insurance Lars-Åke Brattlund said in a statement.

As of July the average yearly sick rate in Sweden was 10.5 days per person. The Swedish government has a target to reduce it to nine days per person by 2020.

Sweden is known for having generous welfare policies by international standards – though sometimes that system can be abused. In January, Försäkringskassan revealed that they had claimed back 86 million kronor ($9.44 million) from parents who wrongfully claimed benefits to look after their sick children in 2016.

The number of parents caught claiming the payment erroneously is growing after the social insurance agency stepped up its controls.

READ ALSO: Record number of Swedish parents caught faking child's sick leave

benefitssick leave

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Woman and sons jailed for faking disability to claim benefits

Record number of Swedish parents caught faking child's sick leave

Sweden gets tougher on immigrating parents

Cheating Swedish parents to pay back millions in benefits

Cheating Swedes fake children's sick leave

Stress causing hike in Swedish sick leave

Parents told to pay back millions to Swedish state

A portrait of modern Sweden in ten statistics
Advertisement

More news

Where did it all go wrong for ousted party leader Anna Kinberg Batra?

Swedish star Lykke Li sells her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment: in pictures

Peter Madsen denies new charge of mutilating corpse: police
Advertisement

What you need to know about Sweden's new football capital Östersund

Moderate opposition leader Anna Kinberg Batra resigns

Police search for two suspects following Gothenburg shooting

Sweden summons Turkish ambassador over writer and activist arrests
Advertisement
3,620 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body found near Copenhagen is Kim Wall: police
  2. Peter Madsen: What is known about the Danish inventor?
  3. 'Question marks remain' over Kim Wall's death: family
  4. This tiny bird just flew 2,400 km from southern Spain to Sweden at a 'spectacular' speed
  5. This is who the Swedes want as Prime Minister in 2018
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/08
Saddened by Sweden's lack of pride
25/08
engångskatt - One time tax
25/08
Company to buy house hold goods?
25/08
Indian Restaurants in Stockholm
25/08
Car Seat Regulations
25/08
Capital gains tax?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/08
English Swedish tutor
24/08
Samba de Gafieira & Forró workshop
22/08
Tutor/Babysitter
22/08
moving UK to Sweden van share
22/08
Flyttransport
21/08
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm..
View all notices
Advertisement