Swedish star Lykke Li sells her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment: in pictures

Lykke Li. Photo: Per Larsson/TT

Swedish indie electro pop singer Lykke Li is selling her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment. Step inside to see what a celebrity home looks like in Sweden.

Singer-songwriter Lykke Li, whose full name is Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, is one of Sweden's most famous pop exports with albums 'Youth Novels', 'Wounded Rhymes' and 'I Never Learn'.

Currently based in Los Angeles, she formed the band Liv in 2016, a supergroup consisting of her, Andrew Wyatt, Pontus Winnberg, Björn Yttling and Jeff Bhasker. They released their third single, 'Heaven', in June this year.

The Swedish star's Stockholm bostadsrätt (a type of co-operative home ownership common in Sweden) in the Zinkensdamm area of trendy hipster island Södermalm is now on the market via property agents ESNY, for 3,990,000 kronor (almost $500,000), or 99,750 kronor per square metre.

Described as "Söder bohemian chic," the two-room apartment measures 40 square metres and is on the top floor of a four-storey building (there is no elevator) built in the late 19th century.

Apartment prices in Stockholm have gone up in recent years, and some experts have warned the capital could be at risk of a housing bubble. The average price of a bostadsrätt in the Södermalm area in the past 12 months was 89,177 kronor per square metre, which is still far less than in many other capital cities.

The view from the balcony. Photo: Jesper Florbrant/ESNY