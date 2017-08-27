Police arrest one after Malmö hit by 'extensive' car fires

File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Several vehicles burned in blazes at different locations in Malmö on Saturday night.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of arson, reports news agency TT.

Police were called to the Stensåkersvägen road in the Oxie district outside the city just before midnight on Saturday, reports the Kvällsposten newspaper.

Several cars were ablaze when police arrived at the scene and four homes were evacuated due to concerns about the fire spreading, according to the report.

A caravan also caught fire during the incident.

At the nearby Oshögavägen street, a garage complex fire resulted in 15 cars being burnt out. Houses close to the fire were evacuated and several homeowners tried to prevent the fire from spreading by dousing the flames with their own hoses.

By the earlier hours of Sunday, the flames were under control.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, according to an update posted by Skåne Police on the Swedish police website.

