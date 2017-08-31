Advertisement

Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy

The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 August 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
princess sofiaprince carl philiproyal babyprince alexander

Dad Prince Carl Philip speaks to journalists after the birth. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Sweden's Princess Sofia has given birth to her second child, the Royal Court has announced.

"The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child at 11.24am on August 31st at Danderyd Hospital," the Royal Court revealed in a statement.

"Both mother and child are in good health," the statement added.

In March, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced that they were expecting another child due to be born around September.

The new royal baby is the younger sibling to Prince Alexander, who was born in April 2016.

"We are really happy," said Carl Philip at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. "It's a very cute boy."

He revealed the baby boy has a name, but said what it is will remain a secret for now.

READ ALSO: Swedish Princess pregnant with second child

The birth is the latest chapter in a Swedish royal baby boom in recent years. Prince Oscar, the second child of princess Victoria, was also born in 2016. He is the younger brother of Princess Estelle, who is still only five.

London-based Princess Madeleine meanwhile revealed only earlier this week that she is pregnant with her and her husband Chris O’Neill’s third child.

READ ALSO: Third baby on the way for Sweden's Princess Madeleine

Carl Philip, 37, is the second child and only son of King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden. His elder sister princess Victoria is first in line to the throne.

He married Sofia Hellqvist, a former contestant on reality show ‘Paradise Hotel’ in June 2015.

