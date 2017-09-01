Advertisement

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'

The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 September 2017
11:54 CEST+02:00
baconcrimeislam

Share this article

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
File photo not related to the story: Vidar Ruud/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 September 2017
11:54 CEST+02:00
A story making headlines in some media outlets claims that a man was convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon' in front of women wearing veils. But the reality is that the man was charged after insulting them on the grounds of their ethnicity and religion.

The incident, which happened on a commuter train to Stockholm suburb Märsta in 2015, saw a 52-year-old man walk up to a group of three women who were wearing veils, then hold bacon in front of their face and demand that they should eat it.

When the three women changed to different seats, the man followed them. He also said he "hates muslims". Attunda District Court judged that the man's intention was to insult the three passengers on the grounds of their ethnic origin and creed.

According to the court’s judgement, which The Local has seen, the man "held bacon up to their faces, demanded that they eat it, then ate it in front of them. From CCTV evidence from the train it is clear that there was ample seating space in other parts of the train. Despite that, he followed the plaintiffs when they changed place in order to avoid him, and facing them, which is made clear by the CCTV film, continued to eat bacon in front of them".

"At this stage, he stated to the plaintiffs that he 'hates Muslims'. The district court considers his actions make it clear that the purpose was to insult the plaintiffs because of their ethnic origin and creed," the document continues.

Evidence from CCTV footage, witness statements and accounts provided by the three women was used in the case. The man was ordered to pay damages of 5,000 kronor to each of the women, as well as 60 "day-fines" – a type of fine based on the offender's income.

The 52-year-old also stood accused of racial agitation over an incident a year later at a subway station in Stockholm where it was claimed that he said "I hate muslims" and "bloody Arab" ("jävla arab"). The man was acquitted in that case however as it was judged that there was not sufficient proof for a conviction.

baconcrimeislam

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Police arrest one after Malmö hit by 'extensive' car fires

Police search for two suspects following Gothenburg shooting

Relative 'used scissors to stab victim's neck' in suspected honour killing in Sweden

Two men suffer life-threatening injuries in Malmö shooting

Two shot during Malmö store robbery

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police

Police in Örebro investigate attempted rape of nine-year-old girl

Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Sweden’s Säpo did not inform me of seriousness of IT leaks: Ann Linde

Swedish schoolchildren faked fight to get selfie with police

Sweden celebrates International Beard Day
Advertisement

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher argues

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm
Advertisement
3,400 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  2. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
  5. Får får får? Hacking the trickiest word in the Swedish language
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/09
third party car insurance
02/09
Hej! New in Eskilstuna
01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
01/09
Moving from Sweden to the UK
01/09
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement