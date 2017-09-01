Advertisement

Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 September 2017
06:46 CEST+02:00
saabindiamilitaryweapons

Share this article

Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports
Saab demonstrating other equipment, in this case the 85MM Carl-Gustaf portable artillery system, during an exhibition in India in 2014. Photo: AP Photo/Manish Swarup
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 September 2017
06:46 CEST+02:00
Swedish defence giant Saab will team up with India's Adani Group to bid for a lucrative multi-billion dollar deal to make fighter jets in the country, an industry source told AFP.

Saab and its US competitor Lockheed Martin have emerged as the frontrunners to supply single-engine combat planes to the world's largest defence importer which wants to revamp its Soviet-era military hardware.

Together with the Adani Group, Saab will bid to make about 100 single engine fighters, a contract worth nearly $15 billion, a person familiar with this deal told the AFP news agency.

“This has been in the works for the last several months,” the source said.

A formal announcement of the tie-up is likely on Friday.

Saab's proposal comes amid a push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce India's reliance on expensive defence imports as it seeks to bolster its military in the face of China's growing clout in the region.

Modi's government has raised the limit on foreign investment in the defence sector and encouraged tie-ups between foreign and local companies under a 'Make in India' campaign where the Indian partner will remain the majority stakeholder.

India currently imports at least 90 percent of its defence equipment including parts for assembly.

On Thursday India reported a slump in economic growth to 5.7 percent for the first quarter of the current financial year, adding pressure on Modi's government as it tries to create jobs for the tens of thousands joining the work force every month.

Deals to build defence equipment in India would help boost job creation.

Europe's Airbus Group, angling to sell its Panther helicopters, has said that if it wins a contract worth several billion dollars spanning at least a decade, it would make India its global hub for the multi-purpose helicopters. The company currently builds them at Marignane in France.

Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and France's Naval Group are also eager to compete for a contract of up to $10 billion to build submarines in the South Asian country.

saabindiamilitaryweapons

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish soldiers to fend off pirates near Somalia

Sweden's government and opposition parties agree new defence deal worth billions

One dead in southern Stockholm shooting

Preview: India and Icona Pop take centre stage for Stockholm Culture Festival

No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief

Armed Forces: Missing Mali Swede found safe

Swedish soldier fired for hateful social media posts

Swede accused of selling military weapons to foreign countries
Advertisement

More news

Sweden’s Säpo did not inform me of seriousness of IT leaks: Ann Linde

Swedish schoolchildren faked fight to get selfie with police

Sweden celebrates International Beard Day
Advertisement

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher argues

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
Advertisement
3,400 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  2. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report
  5. Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/09
third party car insurance
02/09
Hej! New in Eskilstuna
01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
01/09
Moving from Sweden to the UK
01/09
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement