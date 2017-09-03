Advertisement

North Korea nuclear test is 'turn for the worse': Wallström

The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 September 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
north koreanuclear

Share this article

North Korea nuclear test is 'turn for the worse': Wallström
Foreign Minister Margot Wallström. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 September 2017
12:18 CEST+02:00
Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said that international peace and stability were “threatened” after the latest nuclear weapons test by North Korea on Sunday.

The north east Asian country confirmed on Sunday morning its latest test of nuclear weapons technology, this time in the form of a hydrogen bomb.

Wallström reacted by writing on Twitter that she considered the test to be a considerable worsening of prospects for international peace and stability.

“Reports of new nuclear test by North Korea a turn for the worse. Further endangers international peace, stability. UNSC [UN Security Council, ed.] role important,” Wallström wrote.

“If not now – when should a Foreign Minister speak up for peace, dialogue and nuclear disarmament?” the minister added in a second tweet.

Wallström was not the only political figure in Sweden to voice concern over the latest piece of brinkmanship by the Kim Jong-un regime.

Former prime minister Carl Bildt, who also served as foreign minister from 2006-2014, wrote on his blog that the new tests had made the diplomatic crisis with the country more serious than ever before.

Bildt called the test a “genuine leap in development” that represented a “significant advance” in Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities.

The pattern of tests carried out by North Korea reflect its desire to push the boundaries of what wil be accepted by the international community, Bildt added.

“Politically, [the test] is a first-class provocation directed primarily against the United States but almost as much at China. Whether it is Donald Trump or Xi Jinping who is most under pressure at this time is hard to know. Both are power-conscious men being made to look powerless by the little dictator in Pyongyang,” he wrote.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in called for the “strongest possible” response to the nuclear test, according to news agencies.

Possible actions include additional sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council and increased deployment of US military in South Korea, writes Swedish news agency TT.

The North Korean announcement drew swift and strong condemnation from regional powers, including Pyongyang ally China, reports AFP.

READ ALSO: What exactly is Sweden doing in North Korea?

north koreanuclear

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What exactly is Sweden doing in North Korea?

Sweden urges Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to 'come to their senses'

Swedish, Japanese PMs condemn North Korean missile tests

Strange but true: North Korea owes Sweden millions for Volvos from the 1970s

Scandi design in Pyongyang? North Korea keen on Swedish architecture

Armed guards to patrol Sweden's nuclear sites

Sweden strikes deal to continue nuclear power

'Suspicious object' found at Swedish nuclear plant
Advertisement

More news

Sweden-Norway beer smuggling hits record levels

Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report

US urges UN to investigate DRCongo murders
Advertisement

'A lot of inspiration for En Marche comes from the Scandinavian countries'

Swedish companies targeted by international software attack

Sweden mourns death of UN expert in DRC

British citizens should have freedom of movement after Brexit, says chief EU negotiator
Advertisement
3,566 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  2. Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers
  3. Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
  4. Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm
  5. Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/09
Pipe overflow issue in Bostadsrätt
03/09
Where to post adds?
03/09
third party car insurance
03/09
University Crisis in Sweden
02/09
Hej! New in Eskilstuna
01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement