Advertisement

Happy accident? Truck spills Sweden's fave dish on highway

The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 September 2017
17:08 CEST+02:00
roadpotato au gratin

Share this article

Happy accident? Truck spills Sweden's fave dish on highway
According to police some 1,000 boxes of the dish spilled on to the road. Photo: Matthew Mead/AP/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
4 September 2017
17:08 CEST+02:00
A truck carrying one of Sweden's favourite potato dishes on Saturday lost some of its yummy cargo on one of the country's main highways to northern Sweden, resulting in masses of the good stuff covering the road and disrupting traffic for several hours.

Some 1,000 boxes of the traditional Swedish staple “potatisgratäng” (potato au gratin) fell out of a truck crossing the Höga Kusten Bridge over the weekend after one of its backdoors unhinged, leaving both police and onlookers bemused.

Due to creamy consistency of the eatable spill, rescue services had to hose the highway down in both directions before being able to open the road up for traffic again.

According to local newspaper Allehanda, the accident disrupted traffic for at least two hours, with police having to redirect drivers while the highway was being cleared of the dish.

“We’ve sanitized the road by hosing it down with water. It may still be slippery and we have to consider whether we need to apply anything to prevent the slipperiness,” Peter Norell, a spokesman for the rescue service said. 


The Höga Kusten Bridge. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT

roadpotato au gratin

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish experts call for new rules to get unfit elderly drivers off the road

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

Two pupils in hospital after school bus flips over in snow

Girl, 4, and driver hurt in smash near Stockholm

Driver in lucky escape after 15-metre bridge fall

Seven hurt in crash as car runs red light

Road accidents mar Midsummer's Eve

One dead as road accidents mar Easter

Advertisement

More news

What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden

Politician steps down after using 'terrorist bomber' security alias

Prince Gabriel: New Swedish royal baby's name revealed
Advertisement

Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden

'I think people in Sweden are very scared to dream': rising pop star Nova Miller

Swedish police shoot armed man on the E4 motorway

The day Sweden switched to driving on the right
Advertisement
3,559 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  3. The day Sweden switched to driving on the right
  4. Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden
  5. Sweden celebrates World Beard Day
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Am I (soon) illegal in Sweden?
04/09
Lidl airbrushes Christian crosses from packing
04/09
Afghan learns to read (23)
04/09
Sweden Says ISIS Flag Can Fly Legally
04/09
Starting an AB company
04/09
Pipe overflow issue in Bostadsrätt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
04/09
Room for girl
04/09
Need a great babysitter? Experienced American
View all notices
Advertisement