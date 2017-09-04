Happy accident? Truck spills Sweden's fave dish on highway

According to police some 1,000 boxes of the dish spilled on to the road. Photo: Matthew Mead/AP/TT

The Local news@thelocal.se 17:08 CEST+02:00

A truck carrying one of Sweden's favourite potato dishes on Saturday lost some of its yummy cargo on one of the country's main highways to northern Sweden, resulting in masses of the good stuff covering the road and disrupting traffic for several hours.