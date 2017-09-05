How often do Swedes have sex? Authorities about to find out

Tens of thousands of Swedes will be probed about their under-the-sheets habits. Photo: Karin Malmhav/SvD/TT

How do the Swedes get it on? The Swedish government wants to find out and has launched a major survey on the subject in a bid to gather enough knowledge to improve the Swedes' general wellbeing.

How often do you have sex? Do you enjoy it? Who holds the reins in the sack, and do you feel free to decide when and how you engage in lovemaking?

Those are just some of the 60-70 questions included in the survey that was sent out to 50,000 Swedes aged between 16 and 84 years in the beginning of this week.

The survey is the most extensive of its kind and comes after several reports suggest that the Swedes don’t have nearly as much sex as they used to, and now Sweden’s Public Health Agency wants to know why.

“The key question in the survey is whether people feel they can lead the sexual life they wish to,” Louise Mannheimer, an agency department head, said in a statement.

“We hope of course that those who have been selected to participate feel that they want to contribute to improved knowledge about sexual and reproductive health and the importance that rights and free will to a person’s health.”

The last in-depth study of the sex habits of the Scandinavian country was conducted more than 20 years ago, but that time, fewer than 3,000 people took part and the study focused on sexual habits and behaviours.

The new study is much wider in its scope, taking also issues like the decision-making of a person’s lovemaking into account, as well as their reproductive and sexual experiences – good and bad.

The aim of the study is to gather enough information to improve the Swedes' general health and wellbeing, of which sex is a major component.

“A prerequisite for good sexual health is that you’re free to decide over your own sexuality. We want to gather knowledge about people’s sexual and reproductive experiences and how that relates to their sexual and reproductive health,” Mannheimer said.

The first results of the study will be presented in May next year, and the final results in 2019.