Advertisement

How often do Swedes have sex? Authorities about to find out

The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
sexsurvey

Share this article

How often do Swedes have sex? Authorities about to find out
Tens of thousands of Swedes will be probed about their under-the-sheets habits. Photo: Karin Malmhav/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
How do the Swedes get it on? The Swedish government wants to find out and has launched a major survey on the subject in a bid to gather enough knowledge to improve the Swedes' general wellbeing.

How often do you have sex? Do you enjoy it? Who holds the reins in the sack, and do you feel free to decide when and how you engage in lovemaking?

Those are just some of the 60-70 questions included in the survey that was sent out to 50,000 Swedes aged between 16 and 84 years in the beginning of this week.

The survey is the most extensive of its kind and comes after several reports suggest that the Swedes don’t have nearly as much sex as they used to, and now Sweden’s Public Health Agency wants to know why.

“The key question in the survey is whether people feel they can lead the sexual life they wish to,” Louise Mannheimer, an agency department head, said in a statement.

“We hope of course that those who have been selected to participate feel that they want to contribute to improved knowledge about sexual and reproductive health and the importance that rights and free will to a person’s health.”

READ MORE: Sweden to investigate citizens' sex lives

The last in-depth study of the sex habits of the Scandinavian country was conducted more than 20 years ago, but that time, fewer than 3,000 people took part and the study focused on sexual habits and behaviours.

The new study is much wider in its scope, taking also issues like the decision-making of a person’s lovemaking into account, as well as their reproductive and sexual experiences – good and bad.

The aim of the study is to gather enough information to improve the Swedes' general health and wellbeing, of which sex is a major component.

“A prerequisite for good sexual health is that you’re free to decide over your own sexuality. We want to gather knowledge about people’s sexual and reproductive experiences and how that relates to their sexual and reproductive health,” Mannheimer said.

The first results of the study will be presented in May next year, and the final results in 2019.  

sexsurvey

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work

Here's how much (and where) Swedes masturbate

Will Swedes soon be looking for fairtrade porn?

One in three Swedes has farted and blamed it on the pet, survey finds. But wait, there's more...

Ten unique words you need to date in Sweden

Swedes' love for EU grows stronger after Brexit vote

Swedes like Trump less than any other world leader

Swedes worry about climate change and terrorism but not about war: poll
Advertisement

More news

How do you feel? Probably not as well as older Swedish men

Sweden mulls universal chickenpox vaccinations for children

Swedish patients given cannabis for chronic pain
Advertisement

Embryo photographer Lennart Nilsson dies at 94

Swedish call for a new word for 'vagina' goes viral

INTERVIEW: Why Sweden's role in global health is so important

Acupuncture could help your baby stop crying: study
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden
  3. Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden
  4. 'We had forgotten how lucky we are to live in Sweden... until we went abroad'
  5. Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/09
Starting an AB company
06/09
Is Malmo that Dangerous?
06/09
Pepper Spray needed!
06/09
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
06/09
Refused to accept my child in school-student visa
06/09
Buying a house in Sweden while I'm working in DXB
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
04/09
Room for girl
04/09
Need a great babysitter? Experienced American
View all notices
Advertisement