Advertisement

Sweden's top university Karolinska tumbles in global ranking

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
karolinskauniversitytimes higher educationeducation

Share this article

Sweden's top university Karolinska tumbles in global ranking
The scandal involving KI’s former surgeon Macchiarini could have played a factor in the drop. Photo: Thomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
5 September 2017
17:03 CEST+02:00
Sweden’s reputed Karolinska Institute (KI) has tumbled in its international ranking, slipping a full 10 points year-on-year in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World Education Rankings 2018 which was released on Tuesday.

Stockholm’s KI, which selects the winners of the Nobel Prize in medicine and which ranked 28 among the world’s top 1,000 universities last year, now comes in at number 38. In an e-mailed response to Swedish news agency TT, Phil Batty, the editor of THE, described the result as “a shame” for the institution.

According to Batty, much of the tumble can likely be blamed on the scandal hitting the institution involving celebrity Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. The surgeon was fired from KI over accusations of misconduct after several of his trachea transplant patients died.

READ MORE: Macchiarini's seventh transplant patient dies 

Batty said, however, that those handing out the scores in its annual ranking don’t need to motivate their choices, “but in this case (Macchiarini) could have been a factor”.

But KI isn’t the only prominent Swedish university doing worse off this year: Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology fell from 159 to 173 and the University of Gothenburg to 198 from a previous 170.

Uppsala University, on the other hand, climbed to 86 from 93, Lund University to 93 from 96 and Stockholm University to 134 from 144.

Britain’s Oxford University topped the list for the second year in the row, followed by Cambridge in second place, while the California Institute of Technology shared a third place with Stanford.

A total of 77 countries take part in the annual ranking.

karolinskauniversitytimes higher educationeducation

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish hospital denies operations to correct botched plastic surgery

Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden

International students struggle to find housing at Swedish university

Sweden the best performing Nordic nation in new ranking of world's top universities

The lowdown on Swedish high school graduation

Five ways to cure homesickness as a German in Stockholm

Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Record number of Swedish university students caught cheating
Advertisement

More news

Cause of death? New stats reveal Sweden's top killers

Swedish King's 'forgotten' 17th-century warship found in central Stockholm

Report: Swedes born in Asia, Africa vote less, more left-wing
Advertisement

Fire halts rush-hour trains between Stockholm and Uppsala

This is how much it rained in Sweden in August

Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen

Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany
Advertisement
3,558 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  3. Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden
  4. Spectacular Northern Lights dazzle northern Sweden
  5. 'We had forgotten how lucky we are to live in Sweden... until we went abroad'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/09
Is Malmo that Dangerous?
06/09
Pepper Spray needed!
06/09
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
06/09
Starting an AB company
06/09
Refused to accept my child in school-student visa
06/09
Buying a house in Sweden while I'm working in DXB
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
04/09
Room for girl
04/09
Need a great babysitter? Experienced American
View all notices
Advertisement