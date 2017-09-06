Advertisement

EU orders Sweden to shut down border checks

The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 September 2017
17:07 CEST+02:00
borders

Share this article

EU orders Sweden to shut down border checks
Photo: Daniel Kihlström/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 September 2017
17:07 CEST+02:00
The European Union has ordered Sweden to end its border controls by mid-November, saying the reasons for putting them into place don't exist anymore.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, the EU’s migrant commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said it will not allow the Nordic country to extend its border controls between Sweden and Denmark.

“There won’t be an extension. The border controls are coming to an end in two months. The prerequisites for granting [the extensions] don’t exist anymore.”

During the height of Europe’s migrant crisis, Sweden was, along with Denmark, Germany, Austria and Norway, granted an exception from the Schengen free movement clause due to the huge influx of asylum-seeking migrants.

READ MORE: More asylum seekers detected by Swedish border checks after ID checks end

The border controls at ports in the south of Sweden and on the Swedish side of the Öresund Bridge to Denmark were brought in during the winter of 2015, a year where Sweden received a record 163,000 asylum applications. 

The measures in the passport-free Schengen zone were only supposed to be temporary and originally designed to last six months, but they were extended by a further half a year in May 2016, then three months more the following November.

According to EU rules, the extension can only be granted three times, and the last one is due to expire on November 12th.

The controls have been unpopular among commuters in the south of Sweden and in the Copenhagen region in Denmark, who have complained that they make journeys across the Öresund Bridge more time consuming. 

borders

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

More asylum seekers detected by Swedish border controls after ID checks end
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten unique words you need to date in Sweden

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017
Advertisement

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'
Advertisement
3,562 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden
  3. 'We had forgotten how lucky we are to live in Sweden... until we went abroad'
  4. EU orders Sweden to shut down border checks
  5. Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/09
Arrived just one month ago in sweden
07/09
Am I (soon) illegal in Sweden?
07/09
What is behind Refugees?
07/09
Nordea Is Moving To Finland
07/09
Sweden Says ISIS Flag Can Fly Legally
07/09
Norway learns from Sweden's mistakes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/09
Cat sitting services from experienced, friendly cat lover
07/09
Container with space available UK to Sweden.
04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
View all notices
Advertisement