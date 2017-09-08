Swedish house prices have soared by 39 percent in five years

House prices have been on the rise in Sweden. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Swedish house prices have shot through the roof in the past five years, rising by 39 percent nationally, a report commissioned by real estate firm Fastighetsbyrån and carried out by Mäklarstatistik suggested on Friday, noting in particular that Stockholm house prices have increased by an average of around 1,000 kronor (€105) per day.

“When you look back on the past five-year period, we can see strong price increases in general,” Johan Engström, CEO at Fastighetsbyrån said, noting that although the largest percentage changes were seen in north-eastern Sweden, in Norrbotten and Västerbotten, the Swedish capital and its surroundings remains the most expensive region in which to buy a house.

”But now we can see a tendency of the increase in house prices stagnating somewhat. Mortgage payments and stricter rules on lending, as well as higher prices, are starting to make their mark on the market,” he said.

The municipality of Härjedalen, in central Sweden, stood out, however, with a percentage increase of 166 percent over five years. And in the affluent Stockholm suburb of Danderyd, the average value of a house has risen by 4.29 million kronor (€450,000) over five years.

“One of the main reasons to the steep price increases (in Stockholm) is the limited supply,” Engström said.

“In some attractive areas with little, or almost no new productions, it’s a lot of pressure on the houses that come out on the market. It becomes pretty clear when you see that house-owners in Danderyd ‘earn’ several thousand kronor a day on their house.”

The report compared price developments between January and July 2012 and the same period in 2017.