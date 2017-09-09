Advertisement

Swedish hunter attacked by bear

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 September 2017
13:52 CEST+02:00
bearhuntingnatureanimalshunt

Share this article

Swedish hunter attacked by bear
The hunter was fine. The bear, not so much. Photo: Depositphotos
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 September 2017
13:52 CEST+02:00
A Swede’s Saturday morning hunting expedition turned out a bit more exciting than expected.
The hunter was attacked by a bear just outside of Klövsjö in the western Sweden province of Jämtland, Expressen reported. 
 
The hunter was able to shoot and kill the bear while under attack and escape unharmed. 
 
The incident was reported to local officials at 7.37am. 
 
“The bear was reportedly shot when it attacked a hunter. The hunter was unscathed. Police are on hand to investigate,” the local police district wrote on its website. 
 
 
The dead bear will be sent to the Swedish National Veterinary Institute (Statens veterinärmedicinska anstalt) for examination. 
 
Under Swedish law it is legal to hunt bear between August and October and in recent years this has been actively encouraged to help control growing numbers of the creatures.
 
Hundreds of brown bears are shot in Sweden every autumn as part of the cull, but the practice has also been met with criticism. The Swedish Species Information Centre announced in 2015 that the brown bear is once again at risk of becoming extinct, after previously dropping off the centre's annual 'red' watchlist.
 
The centre reclassified the brown bear as an endangered species, citing hunting as the primary cause of the declining population.  
 
Bear attacks on humans are relatively rare in Sweden, compared to the US, where on average two people a year die as a result of an encounter with a bear. By contrast, there have only been two fatalities caused by bear attacks over the last century in Sweden. 
 
bearhuntingnatureanimalshunt

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Zookeeper, 19, dies in bear attack at Swedish wildlife park

Growing number of Swedish women take up hunting

Ravens can plan ahead similar to humans, Swedish study shows

Touching photo project reveals love between Stockholmers and their pets

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

Kuckeliku! 10 animal noises that sound different in Swedish

Swedes still buying ivory while abroad: WWF

Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat
Advertisement

More news

Swedish teen faces attempted murder charge for gym attack

VIDEO: Family and friends pay tribute to Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Viking warrior found in Sweden was a woman, researchers confirm
Advertisement

Weirdly adorable sea creatures born in Sweden

First-time Swedish mothers reach average age of 29.15

Netflix goes Nordic Noir with new Swedish thriller

Danish court rejects submarine builder's custody bid
Advertisement
3,701 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Viking warrior found in Sweden was a woman, researchers confirm
  2. Sweden ranked worst place to make friends… again
  3. Swedish conservatives propose stricter rules for citizenship
  4. Danish court rejects submarine builder's custody bid
  5. Netflix goes Nordic Noir with new Swedish thriller
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/09
Nordea Is Moving To Finland
10/09
i need someone who understands czech language
09/09
Sweden tops broadband quality survey
09/09
Selective again on naming criminals
09/09
Headphone Repairs Stockholm
09/09
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/09
Cat sitting services from experienced, friendly cat lover
07/09
Container with space available UK to Sweden.
04/09
French lessons with private tutor in Stockholm
04/09
Native English teacher and Nanny
04/09
English speaking tutor
04/09
British Personal Trainer - Stockholm - No gym membership!
View all notices
Advertisement