Abba plot virtual reality 'reunion' tour

The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
07:38 CEST+02:00
abba

Abba plot virtual reality 'reunion' tour
Abba on stage at the premiere of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' in 2016. Photo: Anders Westin/Westin Promotion/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
07:38 CEST+02:00
We long gave up hope for a full Abba reunion concert, but plans for a virtual reality tour featuring all four members are still in the works, Sweden's music legend Benny Andersson has confirmed.

The Swedish quartet did perform on stage together last summer at a party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first meeting of Andersson and his songwriting partner Björn Ulvaeus. But it was a private party so any Abba fan knows it does not count, no matter what the headlines say.

But a virtual reality reunion tour (plans for which have been reported in the past) is still in the pipeline, Andersson told Expressen in an interview ahead of the release of his new album 'Piano'.

“We see each other every now and then, we've done a few different things, and now we've got a project ahead of us,” said the Swede.

The idea, as it currently stands, is that Abba's songs will be performed by a live band and digital avatars of Andersson, Ulveaus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog will also be on stage.

Not a reunion in the flesh, but apparently as good as it gets.

READ ALSO: Inside Stockholm's new music exhibition with Björn Ulvaeus

The tour is planned to kick off in 2019, if it is good enough, according to Andersson.

“It will take a bit of time, it takes time to digitalize a face,” he told Expressen.

“It's fun that it's so technologically advanced. It will be interesting.”

On Andersson's new album he plays versions of various classic Abba songs on the piano – for example 'Thank You For The Music' and 'Happy New Year'.

“I will never get rid of it,” he said about his Abba fame.

“I don't mind. It's a big, very important part of my life, it's what lets me sit here today. The opportunity to do exactly what you want instead of making sure you're earning money for the rent.”

abbabenny anderssonculturemusic

