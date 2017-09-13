Advertisement

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 September 2017
07:47 CEST+02:00
spainbarcelonasexual assaultcrimepolice

Share this article

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults
File photo of a street in the Sants-Montjuïc area of Barcelona. Photo: Year of the Dragon/Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 September 2017
07:47 CEST+02:00
A Swedish man in his mid-20s is being held in Barcelona on suspicion of several sexual assaults, reports Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.

Spanish media report that the man was seized on Friday in the Sants-Montjuïc area of Barcelona when he targeted a woman who managed to scream for help. When other people arrived the man is said to have fled on foot, but two people ran after him, caught him and held him until police arrived.

The man, who lives in Sweden's western Götaland region, is understood to have been in Barcelona as a tourist and is now suspected of sexually assaulting four different women. He is said to have grabbed hold of them from behind, covered their mouths and touched them inappropriately, reports Aftonbladet.

Sweden's foreign ministry confirms that a Swedish man in his mid-20s is in custody in Spain.

"We are in contact with the embassy in Madrid. We have no more updates for now," foreign ministry spokesperson Johanna Westlund told the TT news agency.

spainbarcelonasexual assaultcrimepolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish thieves steal eggs from rare owls worth millions

Teenager dies after gym attack in Ängelholm

Swedish teen suspected of attempted murder over gym attack

Sweden sees summer spike in shootings

Netflix goes Nordic Noir with new Swedish thriller

Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany

Swedish police shoot armed man on the E4 motorway

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
Advertisement

More news

Policeman stabbed to death in Valencia by Swede suspected of 'body in suitcase' murder

Trains and ferries cancelled as Sweden braces for a storm

Swedish government divided over young Afghan asylum seekers
Advertisement

Start school later so teens can sleep longer, Swedish researchers argue

YouTube star PewDiePie apologizes over racial slur

24 hours on Stockholm's streets with refugee protesters

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants
Advertisement
3,652 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Abba plot virtual reality 'reunion' tour
  2. 24 hours on Stockholm's streets with refugee protesters
  3. King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants
  4. Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water over N-word slur
  5. In pictures: This Swedish palace is for sale, moat and all
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Am I allowed to be in the apartment? Tenant rights
13/09
SKY TV - How to approach it
13/09
Sweden Just Too Egotistical
13/09
Are Swedish girls "off limits" for foreigners?
13/09
Nordea Is Moving To Finland
13/09
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/09
Native English private tutor
13/09
Apple Watch 42MM Sport + 5 Wristbands
12/09
piano lessons
11/09
We Offer Cat-Sitting / Pet-Sitting Service In Stockholm
11/09
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
11/09
Family moving to Uppsala!
View all notices
Advertisement