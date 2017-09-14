Video: Animated genitals spread chlamydia awareness in Sweden

A screenshot of the video. Photo: Region Kronoberg

A new public information film from a Swedish county stars anthropomorphic genitals in the main roles.

Adopting the format of a movie trailer, Kronoberg County’s "The Test" video features a host of animated sex organs and a Hollywood-style voice-over. The narrator sets the scene by ominously informing the viewer:

"It all started as the perfect love story, a time of lust and trust, where each night is an adventure… but danger lurks between the sheets."

The County’s head of public health and social development told The Local they were all thrilled when the advertising company that produced the video showed them it for the first time.

"We all thought it was really great and fun, but also informative and different. It's exciting, we really liked it," Annika Magnerot said.

"The purpose of the film is to promote self-testing for chlamydia, and it's so young people in the target age group between 15 and 24 know they can do this test for it, and also that you need to take care and protect yourself."

Chlamydia is the most common STD in Sweden, and the law in the country states that anyone who suspects they are infected is required to get a test. It is possible to order a free test for the disease online.

Magnerot said the response to Kronoberg County's clip has been positive so far:

"There has been a great response from the media as well as youths who have watched it and thought it was fun. We've only had a positive reaction, there has been a huge interest."

"Other public information films are perhaps around 15 minutes long, and you can’t hold a young person’s interest with a film that long. The idea with this one is that it should be easy to spread on social media among the target group. So we hope it’ll do that and have a feeling it will," she added.

Spoiler alert: after some important information about testing, the animation returns in the final ten seconds of the clip and features the unusual sight of one of pop culture's favourite wizards in penis form.

In 2015 a video about penises and vaginas from a Swedish children's programme became an unlikely international hit. The popularity of the "Snoppen och snippan" clip and accompanying song even led to an English language version being made.

