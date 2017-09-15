E6 motorway closed after suspicious object found

The 103/E6 roads were closed on Friday morning. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The E6 motorway in southern Sweden was closed in both directions on Friday morning after police discovered a potentially explosive object in a car.

The suspicious object was found in a car which was stopped by police on road 103 outside Lomma at around 3am on Friday. The national bomb squad was called and police cordoned off an area which affected traffic both on road 103 and the busy E6 highway, northbound and southbound.

By 8am the E6 had reopened to traffic, but an area of around 100 metres on road 103 remained cordoned off. The driver was in custody and being questioned by police on Friday morning.

"I can't say very much about the case, for various reasons. We have to wait to hear what this person says in interrogations. A lot of things are not yet clear," police spokesperson Kim Hild told the TT newswire.

Just before 9am police said they were finished with their work at the scene and the car had been seized. The driver, who is a 45-year-old man, is suspected of devastation endangering the public.

The E6 motorway between Malmö and Gothenburg via Helsingborg is one of the busiest roads in Sweden.