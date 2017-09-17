Two dead in Swedish train accident

File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Two people were killed after being struck by a train in central Sundsvall, Swedish police said on Sunday.

Broadcaster SVT reported that the incident occurred when the victims were on a railway bridge with no chance to get away when the train approached. It was not immediately clear why they were on the bridge.

Police told SVT that the deceased were two elderly individuals, one male and one female. As of 5pm the victims had not been identified by name, as authorities had not had a chance to notify their families.