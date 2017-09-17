Advertisement

Two dead in Swedish train accident

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
17 September 2017
16:59 CEST+02:00
trainaccidentsundsvall

Two dead in Swedish train accident
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
17 September 2017
16:59 CEST+02:00
Two people were killed after being struck by a train in central Sundsvall, Swedish police said on Sunday.
Broadcaster SVT reported that the incident occurred when the victims were on a railway bridge with no chance to get away when the train approached. It was not immediately clear why they were on the bridge.
 
Police told SVT that the deceased were two elderly individuals, one male and one female. As of 5pm the victims had not been identified by name, as authorities had not had a chance to notify their families.
 
The Sunday afternoon accident caused a total shutdown of train traffic through Sundsvall but by 4pm trains were once again operating. 
 
trainaccidentsundsvall

