Advertisement

Raoul Wallenberg's family in Moscow court over Swedish diplomat's death

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 September 2017
17:52 CEST+02:00
raoul wallenbergholocaustwallenbergrussia

Share this article

Raoul Wallenberg's family in Moscow court over Swedish diplomat's death
Raoul Wallenberg with some of his co-workers in Budapest. Photo: Pressens Bild
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 September 2017
17:52 CEST+02:00
A Russian court has begun hearing a lawsuit from the family of Swedish Holocaust hero Raoul Wallenberg, who are suing Russian security services in an effort to clarify the circumstances of his death.

Wallenberg used his diplomatic powers to help thousands of Jews flee Nazi-controlled Hungary during World War Two. But after the Soviets entered Budapest just before the end of the war, he was jailed in the notorious headquarters of the secret police in Moscow, where he died.

Wallenberg's niece Marie Dupuy in July launched a legal case against the FSB – the successor of the Soviet-era KGB – to force it to drop its refusal to release the full archive on the diplomat.

READ ALSO: Why I decided to sue the Russian FSB in a quest for the truth about my uncle

The move was the latest twist in the family's decades-long battle against Moscow to find out the truth about what happened to Wallenberg.

"Up to now a whole number of circumstances of his presence in a Soviet prison remain unknown," Darya Sukhikh, a lawyer for Dupuy, told the Meshchansky district court in Moscow.

"His fate still bothers not just his family but quite a few people."

The USSR in 1957 made public a document saying Wallenberg died of heart failure in the Lubyanka prison in July 1947.

In 2000, the head of a Russian investigative commission said Wallenberg had been shot and killed by the secret police, but gave no specific details.

Sweden officially declared Wallenberg dead in 2016.

An FSB representative on Monday asked the court to reject the latest demands in part because it said the archives include details about the "personal life" of other Lubyanka inmates.

The documents from 1947 can only be made available in 2022 after an official 75-year waiting period to declassify the documents has passed, the FSB said.

"You can wait for these deadlines," he told the family.

raoul wallenbergholocaustwallenbergrussia

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French and US troops head to Gothenburg as Sweden's biggest military drill in 20 years kicks off

Why I decided to sue the Russian FSB in a quest for the truth about Raoul Wallenberg

Russian court to hear plea for files on vanished Holocaust hero Wallenberg

The Stockholm Holocaust memorial – A restoration of human dignity and a warning against inhumanity

Family of Holocaust hero Raoul Wallenberg sues Russia's security service

No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over air incident

Sweden in Nato would be 'threat to Russia': Putin
Advertisement

More news

Multi-million data breach and fraud trial to get under way in Sweden

Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
Advertisement

Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)

Sweden's church election sees highest turnout since 1950

In pictures: Storm floods basements and shops in Malmö

'I grew up in Sweden, I'm used to playing in bad weather': Nordqvist beats hail and fever to win second major
Advertisement
3,638 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)
  2. Soaked western Sweden told to brace for more rain
  3. Two dead in Swedish train accident
  4. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  5. Nazis march through central Gothenburg
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/09
Finding an apartment
18/09
This Week in Stupid (Sweden)
18/09
How to submit and found an association myself?
18/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
18/09
Swedish church elections today
17/09
Can anyone recommend what bike should I use?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
18/09
Pet sitter in-home
18/09
Studio furnished apartment
13/09
Native English private tutor
13/09
Apple Watch 42MM Sport + 5 Wristbands
12/09
piano lessons
View all notices
Advertisement