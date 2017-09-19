Advertisement

Police launch attempted murder investigation after 'explosive object' is thrown at Gothenburg apartment

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
08:04 CEST+02:00
explosionbiskopsgårdengothenburg

Share this article

Police launch attempted murder investigation after 'explosive object' is thrown at Gothenburg apartment
File photo not related to the story. Photo: Jonas Ekströmmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
08:04 CEST+02:00
An attempted murder investigation has been launched after an explosive object was thrown at an apartment in Gothenburg.

The alarm was raised at 23.30 on Monday after residents in the Biksopsgården neighbourhood heard a loud bang.

"Someone has attempted to throw an object into an apartment, but only the outer window broke. We don’t know what it was that made the bang," Göran Carlbom from the western branch of Sweden’s police told news agency TT.

“We still can’t say for certain what exploded, it’s being analyzed. Bomb technicians are at the scene,” he added early on Tuesday morning.

Police did not want to say if there was a known threat against people in the building. A teenager was in the apartment when the explosion happened, but did not suffer any injuries.

Biskopsgården is one of the areas labelled “vulnerable” by Sweden’s police due to high crime rates and poverty levels. There have been previous instances of attacks with explosives like grenades in the Gothenburg suburb in recent years.

READ ALSO: 'Especially vulnerable areas' increase in Sweden

In August 2016, an eight-year-old boy from the UK was killed when a hand grenade was thrown through the window of an apartment in the neighbourhood. Warring gangs in the suburb have created a "cycle of violence", a criminology professor told The Local.

READ ALSO: Gothenburg grenade blast part of 'a cycle of violence'

explosionbiskopsgårdengothenburg

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

Six money-saving hacks for students in Sweden

Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany

15 great English-language acts at Sweden's Fringe festivals

'He took so much absolute joy in doing music': Gothenburg producer Pedro Ferreira on working with Joe Strummer, The Darkness and more

Police search for two suspects following Gothenburg shooting

Advertisement

More news

Healthcare, policing and climate among six key points in Sweden's 2018 budget

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers
Advertisement

Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?

What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to meet Donald Trump for the first time

How I fled from a Taliban training centre to Sweden
Advertisement
3,670 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Two dead in Swedish train accident
  4. Nazis march through central Gothenburg
  5. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Arrived just one month ago in sweden
20/09
Finding an apartment
20/09
The Local - Full on Refugee apologist rag
20/09
Use of electricity
20/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
20/09
Moving to Sweden.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
18/09
Pet sitter in-home
18/09
Studio furnished apartment
View all notices
Advertisement