Advertisement

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to meet Donald Trump for the first time

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
13:13 CEST+02:00
stefan löfvendonald trumpnorth koreaunited nationsnew york

Share this article

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to meet Donald Trump for the first time
Foreign Minister Margot Wallström and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in New York. Photo: Tina Magnergård-Bjers/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
13:13 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is expected to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday, and has revealed what he plans to tell the American leader.

Löfven is currently in New York for the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly. Sweden is a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2017-2018 term.

On Tuesday evening he is set to attend a reception hosted by the US President and First Lady. It is the first time Löfven will come face to face with Trump since the US election, and the first time since the latter attacked Sweden over its crime and immigration policies in his infamous "Last Night in Sweden" speech.

"It will be a very short meeting," Löfven told the Expressen tabloid.

"We will shake hands, say hi and I will highlight the importance of us having a good relationship with the US, because that's the case no matter the country's administration."

"If I have time I will also say something about North Korea and the importance of resolving the conflict peacefully," he added.

READ ALSO: What exactly is Sweden doing in North Korea?

Sweden has a uniquely long-standing diplomatic relationship with North Korea dating back to the 1970s, with Sweden the first Western country to open an embassy in the country. It also serves an important role for the US in North Korea, working as a Protecting Power for America in the country, which includes providing consular responsibility for US citizens. It performs the same role for Canada and Australia.

"We are not naïve – a dialogue and a solution between the US, China, Russia and the big players is necessary. But if it is the case that our long-standing presence has built a certain level of trust that means we can contribute to the process, we want to do that," Löfven told Expressen.

"It could involve maintaining a dialogue, making sure that it works, or assisting with information and contacts. It is a fact that we enjoy fairly strong trust as a non-aligned state, we serve no one else but we only serve in the interest of peace. Sweden has a strong reputation and it is important," he added.

The Social Democrat leader has spoken to Trump on the phone before, three weeks after the latter took office, but this is the first time they will meet in person.

The US President has provoked anger several times in Sweden and other European countries, not least with his "last night in Sweden" comments which prompted several Swedes to hit back, with Prime Minister Löfven and even King Carl XVI Gustaf himself emphasizing the importance of fact-checking.

In fairness, it is not just Trump who has engaged in a bit of Sweden bashing.

Sweden has hit back in kind, for example when climate minister and deputy prime minister Isabella Lövin went viral with a picture of her signing the proposal for Sweden's new climate law with her female colleagues, parodying Trump's signing off on an abortion order while surrounded only by men.

And let's not forget the viral Trump handshake animation and Trump Donald Trump website which both originated in Sweden.

stefan löfvendonald trumpnorth koreaunited nationsnew york

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

In pictures: The book showing Donald Trump what really happened 'last night in Sweden'

What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election

Swedish PM survives no-confidence vote by wide margin

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants

Malmö is the location for 'New York, I Love You' follow-up

North Korea nuclear test is 'turn for the worse': Wallström

Top Oxford academic quits after finding out about Trump link

This is who the Swedes want as Prime Minister in 2018
Advertisement

More news

Healthcare, policing and climate among six key points in Sweden's 2018 budget

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery
Advertisement

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers

Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?

What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
Advertisement
3,670 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Two dead in Swedish train accident
  4. Nazis march through central Gothenburg
  5. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Arrived just one month ago in sweden
20/09
Finding an apartment
20/09
The Local - Full on Refugee apologist rag
20/09
Use of electricity
20/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
20/09
Moving to Sweden.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
18/09
Pet sitter in-home
18/09
Studio furnished apartment
View all notices
Advertisement