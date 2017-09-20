Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

A picture taken at the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg. Photo: Faramarz Gosheh/imagebank.sweden.se

The two Swedish cities were ranked among the world's top-15 friendliest cities by an international travel magazine.

Gothenburg, known for its vibrant bar and music scene and talkative natives by Swedish standards, was voted the world's third friendliest city (and friendliest in Europe) in the Condé Nast Traveller ranking.

The western Swedish city was beaten only by San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Perth, Australia.

"Gothenburg might make you do a double-take with its Amsterdam-esque canals – but rest assured, it's fully Swedish, with excellent Swedish coffee (they love the stuff) available for free in many places," wrote the travel magazine.

"Our readers said the city's 'beauty is unmatched and the people are friendly', and even better, its walkability is a joy."

While Gothenburg is indeed home to some excellent coffee, and a cup of coffee is often included at no extra cost if you order from the daily lunch menu (dagens lunch) in Sweden, we are not sure where you can get it completely "for free" (any caffeinated readers with inside information: get in touch).

Malmö in southern Sweden, whose popularity as a travel destination is growing, was also included in the ranking – good news for Sweden which was recently voted the worst place for making friends.

"'Sunshine, a gorgeous park, very friendly English-speaking people, small cafés, beautiful stores, a beautiful theater, clean and neat – we plan on returning soon,' says one of our readers. Malmö makes itself an easy city to love," wrote Condé Nast in its description about Sweden's third-biggest city, which claimed 11th place.

Sweden's capital city Stockholm did not make the list. Better luck next time.