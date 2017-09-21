Advertisement

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallström awarded UN prize for gender equality work

21 September 2017
File photo of Margot Wallström. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallström has been awarded a prize by a United Nations agency for her work on gender equality.

The Agent of Change Award, which is issued by United Nations entity UN Women, was given to Wallström in New York where the UN General Assembly is currently taking place.

"Your leadership in promoting equality between the sexes and women’s rights through a feminist foreign policy is a source of inspiration for women worldwide," the organization said when explaining the award.

Her work in emphasizing the link between women and conflict prevention was highlighted by the prize:

"We thank you for breaking many ceilings for women around the world."

A vocal feminist, Wallström has a reputation for speaking her mind, sparking fans to send her flowers over her biting criticism of Saudi Arabia for example, while also prompting Israel to declare her persona non grata.

READ ALSO: Who is Margot Wallström?

