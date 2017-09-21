Advertisement

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 September 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
hamza yalcinturkeyspain

Share this article

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin
Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin. Photo: Private
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 September 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
Nine Swedish members of the European Parliament have written to Spain's prime minister and justice minister, demanding the release of Swedish-Turkish journalist Hamza Yalcin.

The letter is signed by Swedish MEPs Max Andersson and Bodil Valero of the Green Party; Malin Björk of the Left Party; Fredrick Federley of the Centre Party; Anna Hedh, Olle Ludvigsson, Jens Nilsson and Marita Ulvskog of the Social Democrats; and Soraya Post of Feminist Initiative.

It calls on Spain to release Yalcin, who is being held on Turkey's orders.

"The only crime Mr Yalcin is guilty of is criticizing Mr Erdogan," they write.

Yalcin, who has lived in Sweden since 1984 and has dual Swedish-Turkish citizenship, was arrested on August 3rd at Barcelona's El Prat airport and is being held while a Spanish court decides whether to extradite him or not.

Jonathan Lundqvist, head of Reporters Without Borders in Sweden, has criticized the arrest as an attempt by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "to extend his power beyond the country's borders".

"He wants to show that he can get at critics even if they are not in the country. This is an abuse of international police cooperation, which risks having major consequences," he said in a statement last month.

Yalcin, who writes for Odak, a left-wing online magazine critical of the government in Ankara, is wanted in Turkey based on two allegations, one relating to insulting Erdogan and another relating to terrorism.

His arrest comes as alarm grows over press freedom in Turkey under Erdogan, with foreign reporters also being caught up in the crackdown.

hamza yalcinturkeyspain

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

Sweden summons Turkish ambassador over writer and activist arrests

Terror situation in Europe is the 'new normal', says Swedish security boss

Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Turkish government accused of trying to silence critics with arrest of Swedish writer

Swedish writer wanted by Turkey arrested in Spain

Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group
Advertisement

More news

Meet the Swede who went undercover for a whole year with the alt-right in the US and UK

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Advertisement

Summer heat to return to Sweden sooner than you think

Human rights group appeals move to introduce Sweden's first begging ban

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallström awarded UN prize for gender equality work

Swedish PM Löfven hits out at Gothenburg neo-Nazi march
Advertisement
3,659 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Meet the Swede who went undercover for a whole year with the alt-right in the US and UK
  4. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
  5. How to get Swedish citizenship or stay permanently in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/09
Motorcycle Enthusiasts in Kalmar Region?
22/09
Swedish Hunting Course
21/09
Moving to Sweden.
21/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
21/09
Driving licence rules
21/09
Finding an apartment
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/09
Big Room with Single bedroom available for rent
21/09
Help Sanding Floor.
20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
View all notices
Advertisement