Advertisement

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
21 September 2017
12:10 CEST+02:00
terrorthreatstockholmpolicesäpo

Share this article

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm
File photo of Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
21 September 2017
12:10 CEST+02:00
Sweden's security police are investigating a terror threat made against Stockholm.

The security police, Säpo, confirmed they are investigating a threatening message, but denied reports in tabloid Aftonbladet that they have formally stepped up their level of preparedness ('stabsläge').

"We have an intensive flow of intelligence and receive threats similar to this one every other day or so," Säpo's head of communications Nina Odermalm Schei told newswire TT.

"The difference in this case is that the threat is being spread on social media. Our job is then to find out what there is to it," she added.

Aftonbladet reports that the threat is aimed at central parts of Stockholm. It is understood that the threat does not contain any concrete information, it writes. However, Säpo declined to comment further on the reports.

"I cannot talk about any details because it concerns our operational work," spokesperson Sofia Hellqvist told the newspaper.

Sweden's national terror threat level remains at "three" on a scale from one to five where five is the most serious.

"This type of threat is common and the security police does not consider the terror threat level in Sweden to have changed. The police authority works closely with the security police according to established procedures," said the national police authority in a statement.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson and national police chief Dan Eliasson have both been informed.

terrorthreatstockholmpolicesäpo

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers

Police admit they failed to act on tip-off about neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg

Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

E6 motorway closed after suspicious object found

Swedish politician: 'I was raped at knifepoint'

Suspected child sex offender caught thanks to alert train attendant

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults
Advertisement

More news

Meet the Swede who went undercover for a whole year with the alt-right in the US and UK

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden
Advertisement

Summer heat to return to Sweden sooner than you think

Human rights group appeals move to introduce Sweden's first begging ban

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallström awarded UN prize for gender equality work

Swedish PM Löfven hits out at Gothenburg neo-Nazi march
Advertisement
3,659 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
  4. Meet the Swede who went undercover for a whole year with the alt-right in the US and UK
  5. How to get Swedish citizenship or stay permanently in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/09
Moving to Sweden.
21/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
21/09
Driving licence rules
21/09
Finding an apartment
21/09
Divorce, Property Division and Custody
21/09
Expert tax for foreigners
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/09
Big Room with Single bedroom available for rent
21/09
Help Sanding Floor.
20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
View all notices
Advertisement