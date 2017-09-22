'Most wanted' fugitive sought by Sweden arrested in Austria

File photo not related to the story. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A 39-year-old man who was on the run from Swedish authorities has been arrested in Vienna, Europol has announced.

The man, who is a Somali national, was arrested in Austria on September 19th. He was previously charged in Sweden for the attempted murder of his wife, but has been on the run since 2016 and featured on the "Europe's Most Wanted" list run by the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST) and Europol.

The man attacked his wife with an axe in Sweden last year, causing serious injuries to her, but "evaded justice" according to Europol, and a European Arrest Warrant was issued.

His trace had disappeared after he fled and reached Belgium, but the investigation discovered that he had taken on a false identity and was hiding in Austria, which led Swedish authorities to contact their Austrian counterparts, who then located him in the country’s capital and made the arrest.