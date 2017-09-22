Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö

File photo of a police cordon. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Passengers were "lucky" to escape without injuries after a bus with several people on board was shot at in Malmö.

The back window of the bus was broken while driving through the Arlöv area on Thursday evening, and police are working on the theory that the shots were fired by a real weapon, not an airgun. Police are looking for one or several culprits.

"Five to ten people were sitting on the bus plus the diver. It's pure luck that nobody was hurt," Skåne Police press spokesperson Fredrik Bratt told news agency TT.

Passengers "threw themselves on the floor" to avoid the shots, according to newspaper Sydsvenskan.

A library and a residential home were also hit.

Police said they believed the bus was not the primary target.

"The rear window was hit and (the bullet) went through. It is terrible in itself, but observations indicate that the bus just happened to be there. It appears to be a coincidence," said police spokesperson Ewa-Gun Westford.