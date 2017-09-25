Advertisement

Swedes the fourth 'best-travelled' in the world: report

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
25 September 2017
16:14 CEST+02:00
holidaystourism

Share this article

Swedes the fourth 'best-travelled' in the world: report
File photo of Arlanda airport in Stockholm. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
25 September 2017
16:14 CEST+02:00
Swedes are the fourth best-travelled people in the world, according to a new ranking of annual trips abroad by a British firm.

The MoveHub report collated data from the World Bank and World Tourism Organization from between 2007 and 2016 to determine which countries make the greatest number of annual tourist trips per citizen, and it turns out the Swedes are pretty keen on travelling.

With an average of 1.5 trips abroad per citizen, Swedes took the fourth most in the world, behind Hungary (1.62), Luxembourg (2.56) and Hong Kong (11.4). Hong Kong's unusually high number was also influenced by a unique factor.

"The research counted trips to mainland China," Patrick Gilligan from MoveHub explained to The Local.

His reasoning for Swedes travelling so much is the country's annual leave allocation, which permits a minimum of 25 days per year. On top of that are several so-called 'red days', paid public holidays.


Photo: MoveHub

READ ALSO: How to make the most of Sweden's public holidays in 2017

Sweden's neighbours Finland were the fifth best-travelled with 1.46 trips per citizen, while the Danes came ninth with 1.4. Intriguingly, the report suggests Norwegians travel abroad significantly less than their Scandinavian counterparts, with 0.64 trips on average.

Brits take an average of 0.9 trips – 21st on the list – while Americans only take 0.2, placing them among the least internationally travelled. The majority of Americans do not own passports, and a lack of statutory minimum annual leave is also likely to be an influencing factor.

The study also looked at how much Swedes spent on international holidays each year, and the average of $1,452 per person made them the 10th biggest spenders. Despite taking a lower amount of trips abroad, Norwegians still spent more however ($1,725).

People from Luxembourg spent by far the most with a whopping $5,767 per year, while Icelanders were the biggest spenders from the Nordics with $2,985.

READ ALSO: Sweden's top travel destinations revealed

holidaystourism

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Seven rooftop bars to see in Stockholm this weekend

Record number of tourists climbing Kebnekaise

Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists, new statistics show

Tourists fed 'pizza, ice cream and sausages' to horses at Swedish farm

Swedish tourists 'worry more about illness than terrorism'

Six cute Swedish towns you've never heard of

Five reasons northern Sweden is actually amazing in summer

Hundreds to be hit by cancellations as strikes impact Swedish flights
Advertisement

More news

How to survive living with Swedes: five handy hacks

Swedish court stops neo-Nazis from marching near synagogue on Jewish holiday

How do Muslim immigrants feel about living in Sweden: study
Advertisement

Stockholm's Vasa Museum named among best in the world

Tourist stuck in supermarket after toilet visit

Sweden Democrats fend off sex crime cover-up accusations

'Swedes in the startup scene are way more forward. If they want investment, they can't just sit back'
Advertisement
3,679 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to survive living with Swedes: five handy hacks
  2. 'Swedes in the startup scene are way more forward. If they want investment, they can't just sit back'
  3. How do Muslim immigrants feel about living in Sweden: study
  4. Stockholm's Vasa Museum named among best in the world
  5. Swedish court stops neo-Nazis from marching near synagogue on Jewish holiday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
25/09
Please do NOT come to Bulgaria,
25/09
ENT doctor Stockholm (otolaryngologist)
25/09
New to Eskilstuna
25/09
Use of electricity
25/09
Wine and the system..
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
Manager Needed
25/09
Pet Sitter
22/09
Small business for ale
22/09
Babysitter wanted in Solna
21/09
Big Room with Single bedroom available for rent
21/09
Help Sanding Floor.
View all notices
Advertisement