SAS crew member suspected of being drunk on long-haul flight

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 September 2017
08:38 CEST+02:00
A Scandinavian airlines crew member was seized by police at Arlanda Airport after a long-haul flight, after colleagues raised the alarm about the person being under the influence of alcohol.

The SAS cabin crew member failed a breathalyser test in Stockholm after a flight to Hong Kong.

"I have information confirming that," SAS press officer Fredrik Henriksson told the Aftonbladet tabloid.

He and police both confirmed that police at Arlanda Airport had taken the employee with them for a body search, including a blood test, after a breathalyser test suggested the person was over the limit.

"It is suspected this person was under the influence of alcohol," added Henriksson.

Police were called after the crew member's colleagues raised the alarm.

"We're treating this as serious because we have a strict alcohol policy that states you have to have an alcohol limit of zero for at least eight hours before a flight. Security for both our staff and our passengers is always of highest priority," Henriksson told Aftonbladet.

He said that the company is now awaiting the results of the blood test before they proceed.

"If it turns out the person was under the influence it could have consequences for their employment."

