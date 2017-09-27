Advertisement

12 year prison sentence for man who murdered relative with scissors in Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 September 2017
11:50 CEST+02:00
crimemurderhonour killinfalun

Share this article

12 year prison sentence for man who murdered relative with scissors in Sweden
Falun District Court. Photo: TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 September 2017
11:50 CEST+02:00
A man in his 50s has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of his younger relative in central Sweden.

The victim was killed when he was stabbed with scissors in the neck at the Stensjön lake in Grycksbo, near Falun in May. The man's wife said it was the result of a family conflict, where the perpetrator took offence to her and the victim's daughters shaking hands with boys.

According to the wife the older relative asked the father to kill the daughters, but he refused, and was subsequently lured to the lake then murdered.

The prosecutor had worked for a life sentence, arguing the murder was honour-related, but Falu District Court said there was not sufficient evidence to prove that beyond reasonable doubt. A request from the prosecutor that the perpetrator should be given a deportation order was also not granted.

The victim and suspect are both relatives of Fadime Sahindal, who in 2002 was murdered by her father following her speech at the Riksdag about honour culture and oppression at the hands of male relatives. It is one of the most high-profile honour killing cases in Sweden.

One of her other relatives was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-wife’s partner earlier this year.

crimemurderhonour killinfalun

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Fewer rape investigations are being solved in Sweden, new stats suggest

'Most wanted' fugitive sought by Sweden arrested in Austria

Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers

Multi-million data breach and fraud trial to get under way in Sweden

Swedish politician: 'I was raped at knifepoint'

Suspected child sex offender caught thanks to alert train attendant
Advertisement

More news

Sweden the world's seventh most competitive economy: World Economic Forum

Stockholm to get high-tech new electric bike-sharing scheme

King of Sweden hopes to visit burned-down mosque in Örebro
Advertisement

Extra police called to Gothenburg to manage neo-Nazi demonstration

Brave baby rabbit hitchhikes 70 kilometres through Sweden

Sweden Democrat politician denies sexually assaulting fellow MP

Train collides with tank south of Stockholm
Advertisement
3,696 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons to stop worrying and learn to love autumn in Sweden
  2. How to survive living with Swedes: five handy hacks
  3. Stockholm's Vasa Museum named among best in the world
  4. How do Muslim immigrants feel about living in Sweden: study
  5. 'Swedes in the startup scene are way more forward. If they want investment, they can't just sit back'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/09
Registering as self employed in Sweden
27/09
Migrationsverket questions on The Local
27/09
parental leave for non-eu
27/09
Wine and the system..
27/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
27/09
Use of electricity
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/09
Dog Walker in Alvik
25/09
Manager Needed
25/09
Pet Sitter
22/09
Small business for ale
22/09
Babysitter wanted in Solna
21/09
Big Room with Single bedroom available for rent
View all notices
Advertisement