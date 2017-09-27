Advertisement

King of Sweden hopes to visit burned-down mosque in Örebro

27 September 2017
11:47 CEST+02:00
mosquefireroyalking carl xvi gustaf

King Carl XVI on a visit to fire-hit woods in Sweden last year. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
King Carl XVI Gustaf wants to visit a mosque in Örebro, large parts of which burned to the ground earlier this week.

The mosque in the Vivalla area of Örebro in central Sweden was almost completely gutted in a blaze in the early hours of Tuesday. A 20-year-old man has been held on suspicion of starting the fire.

The King is visiting Örebro University on Wednesday, a previously scheduled visit to attend a lecture about microplastics, and has expressed a wish to go to the mosque afterwards.

"We are looking at the possibility of making a short visit after the scheduled visit in Örebro," Margareta Thorgren, head of information at the Royal Court, told Expressen.

"The royal family always follow events in society and have received information. On the King's initiative we have looked at whether or not there will be time to visit the mosque this afternoon when he is in Örebro," she explained, adding the visit is not yet confirmed.


The mosque in Örebro. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

The Swedish Church has also expressed its condolences. On Tuesday some of its representatives visited the scene of the fire to offer coffee and words of comfort to mosque-goers.

"I want to be there and show our support. If there is anything the Swedish Church can do to help we want to," local priest Graham Jarvis told the Nerikes Allehanda newspaper.

One man, aged 20, has been arrested suspected of arson. Örebro police have noted they "see no political or religious motive for the crime", but are continuing the investigation.

Örebro Mosque moved to the burned-down building in 2007. The Sunni mosque welcomes more than 5,000 visitors a month of around 25 nationalities, according to its website.

There had been no recent threats made against the mosque, which was attacked once before in 2014 when someone threw a bottle with flammable contents through a window.

Vivalla is one of 23 areas in Sweden considered "especially vulnerable" in a police report from 2017.

According to the police's definition, an "especially vulnerable area" is "characterized by social issues and a criminal presence which has led to a widespread disinclination to participate in the judicial process and difficulties for the police to fulfil their mission. The situation is considered acute".

