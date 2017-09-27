Sweden the world's seventh most competitive economy: World Economic Forum

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
27 September 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
technewsinnovationeconomyworld economic forum

Share this article

Sweden the world's seventh most competitive economy: World Economic Forum
The WEF presenting the 2017 Global Competitiveness Report. Photo: Laurent Gillieron/AP
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
27 September 2017
16:30 CEST+02:00
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has rated Sweden as the seventh most competitive economy in the world, beating larger EU nations like the UK, France and Spain.

In the latest edition of the Global Competitiveness Index Sweden is also the highest-performing of the Nordics, placing ahead of Finland (10th), Norway (11th), Denmark (12th) and Iceland (28th). It did however slip one spot compared to 2016, as Hong Kong leapfrogged Sweden into sixth.

"Sweden has been among the top 10 of the overall ranking for several years. While it drops by one spot this year, its overall score remains stable – meaning its absolute level of competitiveness is unchanged from last year," WEF economist Silja Baller told The Local.

Sweden’s reputation in the tech world was reflected in the index, as it received top 10 marks in the "technological readiness", "business sophistication" and "innovation capacity" categories.

"The report considers a wide range of factors that are important for the wider innovation ecosystem: firms' capacity for innovation, the quality of scientific research institutions, government procurement of advanced technologies and availability of scientists and engineers," Baller explained.

"Among those, Swedish business executives rate Swedish firms' capacity for innovation especially highly, and the economy registers the second highest number of patents per capita. Furthermore, levels of technology adoption among the population and firms is high, which is an important complement to innovation efforts – Sweden ranks fifth globally on technological readiness," the economist continued.

In the future global competitiveness will be "more and more defined by the innovative capacity of a country" due to the impending Fourth Industrial Revolution, the WEF argued in its presentation of the report.

A further positive for Sweden was an improvement in the macroeconomic environment indicator by one position from fifth to fourth, thanks to the government deficit reducing compared to 2016, and the government debt burden falling by 2.5 percent between 2015 and 2016.

READ ALSO: Swedish economic growth predicted to exceed expectations in 2017


A map showing the performance of some of the countries in the study. Photo: WEF

It wasn’t all good news however. Among the factors most commonly rated as "problematic" for doing business in Sweden are restrictive labour regulations, inefficient government bureaucracy and tax rates.

"Business executives’ perceptions of public and private institutions have fallen this year. For public institutions the drop is seven places, which includes factors such as property rights, ethics and corruption, undue influence, public sector performance and security. In terms of private institutions, which includes indicators on corporate ethics and private sector accountability, Sweden drops by two places from third to fifth," Baller pointed out.

The Global Competitiveness Index is an annual assessment of the driving factors behind the productivity and prosperity of countries. It uses statistical data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, as well as information from the WEF's annual Executive Opinion Survey.

The highest ranking economy in the 2017 edition is Switzerland, followed by the US then Singapore.

Swedish tech news on The Local is
brought to you in partnership with
Data Centers by Sweden
technewsinnovationeconomyworld economic forum

Share this article

Related articles

Stockholm to get high-tech new electric bike-sharing scheme

Swedish fintech startup iZettle just landed €30m to fund AI and next-gen research

These are the employers young Swedes like the most

Sales of green cars soar in Sweden

Swedish government predicts unemployment will drop to 5.9 percent in 2017

Don't fly to Arlanda without extra fuel, pilots warn after drone incidents

It's now possible to buy your own airport in Sweden – if you can convince the owner

Swedish app wants to 'make men think twice before sending unsolicited photos of their privates'

More news

King of Sweden hopes to visit burned-down mosque in Örebro

12 year prison sentence for man who murdered relative with scissors in Sweden

Extra police called to Gothenburg to manage neo-Nazi demonstration

Brave baby rabbit hitchhikes 70 kilometres through Sweden

Sweden Democrat politician denies sexually assaulting fellow MP

Train collides with tank south of Stockholm

Swedish tourist fined for kicking hotel maid unconscious
3,696 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons to stop worrying and learn to love autumn in Sweden
  2. How to survive living with Swedes: five handy hacks
  3. Stockholm's Vasa Museum named among best in the world
  4. How do Muslim immigrants feel about living in Sweden: study
  5. 'Swedes in the startup scene are way more forward. If they want investment, they can't just sit back'

Discussion forum

27/09
Registering as self employed in Sweden
27/09
Migrationsverket questions on The Local
27/09
parental leave for non-eu
27/09
Wine and the system..
27/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
27/09
Use of electricity
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/09
Dog Walker in Alvik
25/09
Manager Needed
25/09
Pet Sitter
22/09
Small business for ale
22/09
Babysitter wanted in Solna
21/09
Big Room with Single bedroom available for rent
View all notices