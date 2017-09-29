Swedish Recipes: How to make wild mushroom tart

Wild mushroom tart. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

There's no season like mushroom season, that's an old Swedish saying (okay, we just made it up). Food writer John Duxbury shares one of his favourite recipes.

Of course you know not to judge a book by its cover and that goes for food too. This may not be the prettiest of dishes, but it is so good inside you will want to make it again and again! The pastry cases are made with wholegrain spelt flour and chopped walnuts which give them a delightful texture which contrasts well with the filling.

Summary

Serves: 4

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 35 minutes

Total: 45 minutes + 30 minutes for the pastry to rest

Tips

- I think this tart is best made with wild mushrooms. I particularly like to use Swedish kantareller (golden chanterelle/girolle mushrooms).

- If you can't find any good quality wild mushrooms to pick or buy, exotic or cultivated mushrooms can be used as a substitute.

- I normally bake the tarts in four 12 cm (4 ½ in) diameter flat tins with loose bases, but you can use a 23 cm (9 in) flan dish instead if you prefer.

Ingredients

Pastry

220 g (1 ¼ cups) wholegrain spelt flour

15 g (2 tbsp) chopped walnuts

¼ tsp salt

75 g (1/3 cup) butter, cubed

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp water

Filling

4 shallots, finely chopped

350 g (12 oz) mushrooms, brushed clean

25 g (1 ½ tbsp) butter

2 tsp chopped thyme

1 unwaxed lemon, grated zest only

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 egg yolk

120 ml (½ cup) double (heavy) cream

120 ml (½ cup) whole milk

50 g (2 oz) Västerbottensost, grated (use parmesan if you can't get this)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 walnut halves

Method

1. Briefly blitz the flour, chopped walnuts and salt in a food processor.

2. Add the butter and continue to blitz until it forms fine breadcrumbs.

3. Add the egg yolk and water and blend until it forms a dough. Add more water if it is too dry. Cover with clingfilm and chill for 30 minutes.

4. Heat the oven to 200C (400F, Gas 6, Fan 170C).

5. Roll out the pastry and line four lightly-greased loose-bottomed tart tins.

6. Bake blind for ten minutes and then non-blind for a further five minutes.

7. While the pastry cases are baking, gently fry the shallots in the butter until softened but not brown.

8. Add the mushrooms and cook until they are beginning to soften.

9. Stir in the thyme, lemon zest and parsley, then season.

10. Whisk the egg yolk, cream, milk and cheese together, then stir into the pan.

11. Divide the mixture between the pastry cases and top each with a walnut half.

12. Bake for 20 minutes or until set.

13. The arts are superb served lukewarm for lunch or cold for a picnic.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.