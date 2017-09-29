Advertisement

Stockholm subway gets new display of 'menstrual art'

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
29 September 2017
11:40 CEST+02:00
stockholmart

Share this article

Stockholm subway gets new display of 'menstrual art'
Stockholm's subway (photo: TT) and one of the artworks by Liv Strömquist, at Slussen station
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
29 September 2017
11:40 CEST+02:00
Stockholm's underground rail network has been described as the world's largest art gallery, thanks to the artworks displayed at many of the subway stations. Now, the displays include new paintings of naked men and menstruating women.

The works by artist Liv Strömquist have gone on display at the Slussen station in the south of the Swedish capital.

Her black and white images depict birds, cats, and trees, as well as nude men, and women who are shown both with unshaven legs and ice skating while menstruating. The red patches are the only spots of colour in the paintings.

 

A post shared by Liv Strömquist (@leifstromquist) on

"The artist's choice pays tribute to the human body in all its forms and expressions," Martina Viklund, a press spokesperson for Stockholm transport company SL, told The Local.

She said that the artists and works exhibited in the city's subway stations were chosen by SL's Art Council, which is made up of SL workers, art consultants, and artists, and that one of the factors in selecting Strömquist's work was a desire to promote art which appealed to a younger audience.

"It is essential that the content is not perceived as offensive, but SL has no policy regarding showing naked human bodies in the subway – art has a long tradition of celebrating the naked human body," Viklund said.

READ ALSO: Swedish teens cause stir with menstruation photo


Liv Strömquist pictured at work. Photo: TT

Strömquist regularly publishes satirical comics, often touching on feminist issues and her book 'Kunskapens frukt' ('The Fruit of Knowledge') about menstruation as a taboo has been translated into Danish, Finnish, and German.

Slussen is one of four stations to get updated artworks, the others being Fridhemsplan on the green line and Gärdet and Zinkensdamm on the red line.

READ ALSO: Dancing tampon song to teach kids about periods

stockholmart

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm to get high-tech new electric bike-sharing scheme

Revealed: The best place in Sweden for businesses

How to survive living with Swedes: five handy hacks

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Fire halts rush-hour trains between Stockholm and Uppsala

Why Sweden has more fatal shootings per capita than Norway and Germany

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Missing Norwegian man found in Sweden

In pictures: Northern Lights dance across Swedish sky

Stefan Ingves stays as head of Sweden's central bank
Advertisement

US Embassy warns citizens about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg

Sweden allows culling of 22 wolves in authorized hunt

Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit (and everyone who hates assembling furniture just cheered)

Swede accused of sexually abusing children online in US, UK and Canada
Advertisement
3,757 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AstraZeneca has started preparations for hard Brexit, including operations move from UK
  2. US Embassy warns citizens about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg
  3. King of Sweden visits burned-down mosque in Örebro
  4. Elk runs amok in central Gothenburg
  5. Stockholm subway gets new display of 'menstrual art'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/09
Buffalo Milk in Stockholm
30/09
Medical treatment expenses for visitors to Sweden
30/09
Winter clothing - what do I need?
30/09
Which A-kassa to choose?
29/09
Citizenship application wait time
29/09
Trowbridge anybody have any info?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/09
29/09
Matlab Tutor Wanted
29/09
Room for rent
28/09
28/09
Babysitter/tutor available in Malmo
26/09
Dog Walker in Alvik
View all notices
Advertisement