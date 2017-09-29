Why Swedish Hollywood star Peter Stormare said no to James Bond role

Actor Peter Stormare. Photo: TT

Swedish actor Peter Stormare revealed on Friday that he was offered a role in the world-famous James Bond franchise – but turned it down.

The 64-year-old – who played the fictional spy known as 'Sweden's James Bond', Carl Hamilton in 1998 – said that the Bond films were too predicable for his taste.

"Everyone in the audience knows he [Bond] is never going to die, the old devil, and that's a bad recipe," Stormare said on Swedish-Norwegian TV talk show Skavlan.

"I've never understood James Bond. I think it's so cheesy and boring. It's the same old 'Yeah, Mr Bond, I'm gonna kill you'," he added. "I had other offers which were better."

Because of the hero's apparent immortality and the fact the series repeats the same tropes, Stormare said he wouldn't even want to watch the films.

"I don't feel any need to say something which is 'paint by numbers'," he said.

Stormare has starred in films and TV series including Fargo, Prison Break, and Jurassic Park, one of several Swedes putting the Nordic nation on the map in Hollywood.

