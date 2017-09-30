Gothenburg neo-Nazi demonstration ends after hours of unrest

Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

A neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) demonstration in central Gothenburg has ended, two hours after police permission for the march expired.

The neo-Nazi group was forced to bring its march through Gothenburg to a premature end but has reportedly threatened new demonstrations – possibly without police permission.

A huge effort by police was successful in keeping the NRM and counter protestors separated, although two people are reported injured and 60 detained by police as a result of the day’s events.

Several hundred NRM supporters began the march along the route for which authorities issued permission, but several protestors tried to break out of the designated area near the Ica Focus shopping mall and Svenska Mässan conference centre, which was hosting a Book Fair on Saturday.

Several of the protestors who tried to break through police lines were arrested, including NMR leader Simon Lindberg, reports TT.

Two hours after the demonstration was scheduled to disperse, the NMR, waving banners and surrounded by police, left the area near the Ica Focus shopping mall and Svenska Mässan conference centre in central Gothenburg.

The group returned to the starting point of the march, according to the report.

Road blocks in the city have since been lifted.

The neo-Nazi organisation’s spokesperson Pär Öberg said in the group’s own online broadcast of the demonstration that he regretted that the demonstration could not be completed.

Öberg said that he expected “this will be the last time [NMR] will ask for permission” to demonstrate.

NMR protestors clashed violently with police during the demonstration, shouting slogans such as “race traitor” (folkförrädare) and “Nordic revolution, no pardon” (nordisk revolution, utan pardon).



Police clash with NMR demonstrators. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

NMR demonstrators also attacked a group of journalists, forcing them towards a line of empty police busses, according to a report by newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

At least two people have been injured as result of the day’s unrest.

The number of counter demonstrators far outweighed the amount of NMR supporters, and violent elements of these attacked police on several occasions, including by throwing stones, reports TT.

Counter-protestors rushed at police near the Liseberg Amusement Park, with horses deployed to keep them under control. According to a statement on the police website, stones were thrown during that flashpoint with a number of people held by police near the main entrance to the amusement park.

“In connection with the disturbances at Liseberg, where we moved away counter-demonstrators, stones were thrown, resulting in injury to one civilian. The person was hit by an object and has been taken to hospital by ambulance,” police press spokesperson Peter Adlersson said.



Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

A police officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries earlier in the day.

NMR leader Simon Lindberg has been arrested on suspicion of assault, reports newspaper Expressen.

“Simon Lindberg participated at the beginning of the unrest and is suspected of violent unrest and assaulting a police officer,” police press spokesperson Hans Lippens told the newspaper.

Several people, including foreign citizens, were detained prior to the demonstration by police in Gothenburg and other parts of Sweden on suspicion of intending to carry out assault.

READ ALSO: Swedish police make arrests prior to Gothenburg Nazi demonstration