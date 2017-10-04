Advertisement

Swedish police struggle to carry out deportation orders

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 October 2017
07:28 CEST+02:00
deportationasylumpolice

Share this article

Swedish police struggle to carry out deportation orders
File photo of a Swedish border check. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 October 2017
07:28 CEST+02:00
Swedish police are having an increasingly difficult time carrying out deportation orders handed over to them by the migration authorities.

In almost eight out of ten deportation cases handed over by Sweden's Migration Agency to the police between May and August this year, the person had already disappeared and their whereabouts was unknown.

That's according to a report to the Swedish government that newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) gained access to.

"This means we're spending more time and resources on looking for people. But also that we are having a harder time being effective in our part of enforcement," Swedish Border Police head Patrik Engström told DN.

According to the report the number of deportation cases has reduced somewhat, but they are becoming more complicated to carry out.

By June this year police had 17,358 deportation cases to work with, compared to 19,277 at the same time in 2016. The decrease can partly be explained by the fact that fewer cases are being handed over to them by the Migration Agency, but also that some had passed the statute of limitations of such cases, which is four years.

At the same time, the number of people being sought in deportation cases has increased from 12,277 to 12,338.

In April, the Swedish government proposed new measures to try and help improve the success rate in deportation cases, including giving police an increased ability to carry out inspections of workplaces.

READ ALSO: How the Swedish government wants to improve deportation success rate

Sweden's Border Police have previously expressed fears that there could be an increase in undocumented migrants in the country who are vulnerable to crime and exploitation.

A high profile example of someone police were looking for after being handed a deportation order is Stockholm terror attack suspect Rakhmat Akilov, who disappeared after getting a deportation decision in December 2016.

deportationasylumpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden grants 106-year-old Afghan woman asylum

Fake police officer busted by real cops in Sweden

Mosque gutted in suspicious fire: Örebro, Sweden

Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers

How I fled from a Taliban training centre to Sweden
Advertisement

More news

BLOG: British writer Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Sweden comedian secures funding for 'man-free' music festival

Couple sentenced to jail over daughter's forced marriage

Advertisement

Top Sweden Democrat reported to police after calling Afghan teens 'illegal immigrants'

These are the best areas for schools in Sweden

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Threats against Migration Agency staff on the rise
Advertisement
3,697 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Cinnamon Bun Day: Six sticky facts about Sweden's beloved bun
  2. Six quick autumn getaways in Sweden and beyond
  3. New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'
  4. Watch: Elderly Swedish shopper totally undeterred by neo-Nazis
  5. 'I think we've gone overboard with trying to keep kids safe': a Swedish mum's secret for raising healthy kids
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/10
Threats against Migration Agency staff on the rise
05/10
Certificate of single status
05/10
Need a great babysitter?
05/10
I love Cooking/baking!
04/10
Citizenship application wait time
04/10
Moving to Sweden from the UK
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/10
Caring and Experienced Dog Walker in the Vasastan area
03/10
Painter for Flat in Bromma
02/10
Violin Lessons / English Tutor
29/09
29/09
Matlab Tutor Wanted
29/09
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement