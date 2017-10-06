Recipe: How to make Beef Stroganoff

A winter staple: beef stroganoff. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Here, food writer John Duxbury walks us through the steps to making a delicious Beef Stroganoff.

This dish actually originated in Russia, a country famed for its cold winters, but is very popular in Sweden where Beef Stroganoff is the ideal go-to for a Swedish supper as the chilly weather approaches. Swedes often add a twist to the recipe, using Falukorv sausage instead of beef.

This version of the recipe uses a generous portion of wild mushrooms, but this dish is versatile and the mushrooms can easily be substituted according to your tastes.

Summary

Serves: 2

Level of difficulty: Easy

Preparation: 10

Cooking: 20

Total: 30

Tips

- Although traditionally made with fillet steak, it's worth experimenting with other cuts which, although not as tender, have more flavour. If using a cheaper cut be sure to cut the meat across the grain when slicing it up.

- Look out for Galloway beef. The cattle are able to withstand cold climates so they are common in Sweden, Scotland, Canada and New Zealand. The meat has been rated by the US Government’s National Livestock and Meat Board as first for flavour and first for juiciness.

- If you are cooking a larger quantity, fry the beef in batches.

- Serve with rice or pasta and a salad with a walnut oil dressing.

Ingredients

250g beef (fillet, sirloin or rump are good choices)

3tbsp butter

1 small onion, peeled and thinly slices

1/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg, or less

200g mixed wild mushrooms

120ml soured cream

1 tbsp brandy or sherry (optional)

Method

1. Cut the beef into thin strips about the width and length of a finger.

2. Melt a tablespoon of butter in a large pan on a medium heat. Increase the heat to high/med-high and add half of the strips of beef. You need to cook the beef quickly, browning on each side, so the temp needs to be high enough to brown the beef, but not so high as to burn the butter. While cooking the beef, season it with some salt and pepper. When both sides are browned, remove the beef to a dish and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining beef.

3. Reduce the heat to medium, add another tablespoon of butter and the onions to the pan. Cook until transparent and softened, ensuring that the meat juices are soaked up. Remove the onion to the same dish as the meat and keep warm.

4. In the same pan, melt another tablespoon of butter. Increase heat to medium high and add the mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 4 minutes. While cooking, sprinkle on nutmeg, salt and pepper.

5. Reduce the heat to low; add the soured cream to the mushrooms and stir thoroughly. Do not let it boil or the soured cream will curdle. Stir in the beef and onions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the brandy if desired.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.