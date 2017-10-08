Advertisement

Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 October 2017
16:58 CEST+02:00
turkeyhuman rightsali gharavipetersteudtner

Share this article

Turkish prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activists including Swede, German
Magdalena Freudenschuss, left, partner of Peter Steudtner and Laressa Dickey, wife of Swedish activist Ali Gharavi in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Photo: Ferdinand Ostrop/AP/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 October 2017
16:58 CEST+02:00
Turkish prosecutors have demanded up to 15 years jail on charges of backing a terror group for 11 activists, most of whom were detained in a raid on a workshop led by Amnesty International, a report said Sunday.

The accused, who include the director of Amnesty Turkey Idil Eser, several prominent Turkish rights activists and a German citizen and Swedish citizen, have been charged with "giving help to an armed terror group", the Dogan news agency said.

Prosecutors have asked for jail sentences of 7.5 to 15 years, Dogan said, without specifying the request for each suspect.

In the indictment, the activists are accused of seeking to create "chaos in society" similar to the anti-government protests that rocked Turkey in the summer of 2013.

Ten activists were detained in July in a raid by police on a workshop session of human rights activists held on the island of Buyukada, a popular getaway spot off Istanbul.

Their jailing sparked international alarm and amplified fears of declining freedom of expression under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A month before, Amnesty International's Turkey chair, Taner Kilic, was remanded in custody on charges of links to the alleged mastermind of the July 15th failed coup Fethullah Gulen.

His case has now been merged with that of the other ten activists and faces even more serious charges of "membership" of an armed terror group.

Two of those held are foreigners -- German Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, who were leading the digital information workshop.

This has stoked tensions in particular with Berlin, whose relations with Ankara have plunged as Germany sharply criticised the mass crackdown that followed last year's failed coup.

Amnesty describes Gharavi as an IT strategy consultant and Steudtner as a "non-violence and well-being trainer".

READ ALSO: 

turkeyhuman rightsali gharavipetersteudtner

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish-Turkish writer held in Spain returns home to Sweden

Spain says Swedish-Turkish writer will not be extradited to Turkey

Spain releases Swedish-Turkish writer wanted by Turkey

MEPs urge Spain to release Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Sweden summons Turkish ambassador over writer and activist arrests

Spain urged to free Swedish-Turkish writer Hamza Yalcin

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Turkish government accused of trying to silence critics with arrest of Swedish writer

Advertisement

More news

Turkey re-arrests activists in Amnesty case involving German, Swedish citizens: group

Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist
Advertisement

Swedish MPs file genocide complaint against Turkey's Erdogan

Why Sweden did NOT block Turkish visit

Opinion: With Trump US president, Sweden must stand up for human rights

Turkey furious at axeing of Swedish coup panel
Advertisement
3,687 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist
  2. Listen: The Local's new Europe-wide podcast
  3. Suspicious object at Gothenburg airport was food, not explosives
  4. Mail could soon take twice as long to be delivered in Sweden
  5. 'We can't let racists re-define Viking culture'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/10
Did a Swedish council buy 3 flats for a muslim,
08/10
Cricket World Cup 2007
08/10
This Week in Stupid (Sweden)
08/10
UK citizen moving to Swedish partner
08/10
Threats against Migration Agency staff on the rise
08/10
Free international tv
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/10
Room for rent
03/10
Caring and Experienced Dog Walker in the Vasastan area
03/10
Painter for Flat in Bromma
02/10
Violin Lessons / English Tutor
29/09
29/09
Matlab Tutor Wanted
View all notices
Advertisement