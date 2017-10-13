Advertisement

What happens when you put toddlers BEHIND the camera? Swedish researchers find out

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
13 October 2017
12:00 CEST+02:00
childrenphotographyresearchfamily

Share this article

What happens when you put toddlers BEHIND the camera? Swedish researchers find out
All photos used in the article are reproduced from Lena O Magnusson's research and taken by children in the study.
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
13 October 2017
12:00 CEST+02:00
Researchers at a Swedish university had a look at the world from a child's perspective by giving three-year-olds access to cameras, and the study revealed stark differences between how children and adults used the gadgets.

While adults might use photography as a way of documenting their lives, perfectly positioning their food in a restaurant to get an Instagrammable layout, the children used cameras as a way of discovering the world, more interested in the experience than the end product.

"What surprised me most during the research was how the children used photography not only to see or photograph the world, but also to discover it. I used the term 'viewing apparatus'," Lena O Magnusson, a researcher at the University of Gävle who led the project, told The Local.

The researcher, who worked in a preschool for years before starting out in academia, believes the photos can help adults better understand children, and will help to give children a voice by focusing on things they think are important or unfair, which adults may not notice otherwise. 

For example, one child took a photo of an educator changing the child’s nappy on the nursing table, offering a perspective which Magnusson said might persuade adults that it is preferable to change nappies while the child is standing.

And the photos could also show adults topics children are interested in, which they may not be able to verbalize. 

"One photo shows a shoe with laces, and maybe the child took this photo to ask a question – why do children have shoes that they can't put on themselves? It could be that he was intrigued or confused by this," she said.

What's more, the children demonstrated an ethical approach to photography, often asking each other for permission before photographing their classmates. According to Magnusson, this is something many adults and educators have forgotten to do.

She believes that by letting preschool children take the lead in documenting their experiences, it will help them to return the 'dominating gaze' in educational environments, which goes from adults to children.

As well as teaching adults how children think, this kind of photography also has an educational element for the children.

"They can learn through photography; each photo shows just one aspect of life, so by using cameras at the age of three or younger, they train their visual capacity and start to understand the subjectivity of photography," Magnusson told The Local.

She will continue her research by following a preschool where children are given access to cameras, to explore possible new ways of learning and see what children are seeing and thinking.

childrenphotographyresearchfamily

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

These are the best areas for schools in Sweden

How family-friendly Sweden opens up art and culture to all ages

'I think we've gone overboard with trying to keep kids safe': a Swedish mum's secret for raising healthy kids

In pictures: Northern Lights dance across Swedish sky

In pictures: The book showing Donald Trump what really happened 'last night in Sweden'

Start school later so teens can sleep longer, Swedish researchers argue

First-time Swedish mothers reach average age of 29.15

Finding community – and intolerance – among immigrants in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 3

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Google buys 109 hectares of land in rural Sweden
Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein not 'just one bad apple', it's a bigger problem, says Stellan Skarsgård

Four injured after shooting in Trelleborg, southern Sweden

Police investigate blast in Malmö apartment block

Recipe: How to make Swedish rosehip jelly
Advertisement
3,701 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Swedish government orders study into mental health conditions of transgender people
  3. Cats, buttocks and keys: 13 of the unluckiest Swedish superstitions
  4. Gold coin sheds new light on 5th-century Swedish island massacre
  5. Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/10
The High Coast Trail
13/10
Where does all the tax money go?
13/10
The use of a VPN
13/10
Does the housing association provide intenet
13/10
spam spam spam spam spam spam spam spam
13/10
spam spam spam spam spam spam spam spam
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement