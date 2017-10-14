Advertisement

Swedish wine tasters crowned world's best at French contest

AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 October 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
swedenwine tastersfrenchdijoncontest

Share this article

Swedish wine tasters crowned world's best at French contest
StockImage/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 October 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
Wine tasters from Sweden toasted victory on Saturday after winning the fifth edition of an international blind tasting contest, leaving last year's top contenders China and France in the dust, organisers said.

Held in Burgundy in France's famed Cote d'Or wine-growing region, the contest saw 24 teams from around the world vying against each other to identify a range of wines by country of origin, grape varieties, appellations and vintages.

They had to identify six white wines and six reds from around the world.

The Chinese, who won last year's contest in a triumph that organisers said hit the world of wine with a "thunderbolt, came in ninth.

And the French team, which came second last year, finished 11th.

"The French tasters are excellent but they are more used to tasting (French) wines," admitted Denis Savarot, managing editor of La Revue du vin de France, the monthly wine magazine which organises the contest.

The Zimbabwean tasters, who took part for the first time this year, came in 23rd.

Next year's contest will take place in Languedoc in France's deep south.

swedenwine tastersfrenchdijoncontest

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden

Five Swedish summer habits that confuse newcomers

Seven rooftop bars to see in Stockholm this weekend

How to survive a Swedish crayfish party

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

In pictures: 15 times Stefan Löfven looked incredibly Swedish

Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden

Ten Instagram pictures that prove Sweden is the best summer country
Advertisement

More news

Cats, buttocks and keys: 13 of the unluckiest Swedish superstitions

'We're THRILLED Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize'

Why Swedish Hollywood star Peter Stormare said no to James Bond role
Advertisement

The Local's Swedish film of the month: Cries and Whispers

Stellan Skarsgård shares his best tips on parenting

Swedish actor and music legend Janne 'Loffe' Carlsson dies aged 80

How this Swedish band helped me learn the language
Advertisement
3,787 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Podcast: the French on the streets, the Germans between the sheets
  2. Cats, buttocks and keys: 13 of the unluckiest Swedish superstitions
  3. Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study
  4. Google buys 109 hectares of land in rural Sweden
  5. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/10
How to Sweden
15/10
Could I adopt a cat if...
15/10
UK citizen moving to Swedish partner
15/10
Where does all the tax money go?
15/10
One parent travel with child outside sweden
15/10
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement