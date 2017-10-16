Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 October 2017
07:56 CEST+02:00
deportationpolice

Share this article

Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers
File photo of border police at Landvetter Airport. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 October 2017
07:56 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Migration Agency expects to hand over around 50,000 deportation orders to the police in the coming years, but authorities are already struggling to deport those who have been told to leave.

When a person receives a negative reply to their asylum application, they are in the first instance asked to leave the country voluntarily. In the next instance the case gets handed over to the police.

Police have so far this year deported more than 3,000 unsuccessful asylum seekers in this way. But they are currently working with around 17,000 cases, and of those 12,000 have gone underground.

The remaining 5,000 face further obstacles, according to the head of the border police, who told broadcaster SVT on Sunday that a large part of those cannot be deported for various reasons.

"It could be countries that won't accept them, or that their identity can't be confirmed. The 12,000 who have gone underground are of course even more difficult," Patrik Engström told SVT.

READ ALSO: Man back in Sweden after failed deportation attempt

The Migration Agency expects that around 50,000 deportation cases will be handed over to police authorities in the next few years as Sweden continues to process a backlog of asylum applications.

"It's an enormous challenge. It will require a strong boost of resources and modified working methods. We need to work closer to the Migration Agency and get these cases earlier. At the same time we need a balance between voluntary returns – as the legislature wants – and the need for coercion," said Engström.

Sweden's border police have previously expressed fears that there could be an increase in undocumented migrants in the country who are vulnerable to crime and exploitation.

"There are people who become victims of crime and people who commit crimes. It would be an extremely unfortunate development," Engström told SVT on Sunday.

In April, the Swedish government proposed new measures to try to help improve the success rate in deportation cases, including giving police an increased ability to carry out inspections of workplaces.

A high-profile example of someone police were looking for after being handed a deportation order is Stockholm terror attack suspect Rakhmat Akilov, who disappeared after getting a deportation decision in December 2016.

READ ALSO: Why deporting people is not a straightforward matter

deportationpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Man jailed over stolen truck rampage

Suspicious object at Gothenburg airport was food, not explosives

Swedish police struggle to carry out deportation orders

Fake police officer busted by real cops in Sweden

Mosque gutted in suspicious fire: Örebro, Sweden

Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Advertisement

More news

Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence

Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity

Watch: Swedish ex-PM Carl Bildt photobombs an interview and it's a bit weird
Advertisement

Hunter missing in northern Sweden found dead

Ikea appeals for post-Brexit transition period

Sweden's Indian summer is coming to an end

'Sweden is the perfect country for me – and for lots of people'
Advertisement
3,717 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How far-right parties are faring across Europe
  2. Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers
  3. Swedish wine tasters crowned world's best at French contest
  4. Sweden's Indian summer is coming to an end
  5. Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
17/10
Looking for friends the lazy way - Any takers?
16/10
Monthly cost of owning a dog in Sweden?
16/10
PhD at KTH or NTNU
16/10
ship car to georgia
16/10
Could I adopt a cat if...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement